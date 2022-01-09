They required sunshine, which was in short supply for most of the day on Sunday. They also required enough water droplets to act as a curtain of tiny prisms, suspended in air.
Acting as prisms do, the droplets decompose the rays of the sun into the colors of the, well, rainbow. Then they reflect them back.
In the afternoon, the rain seemed to set in with purposeful determination, falling steadily if lightly for hours. In Washington, it amounted to more than half an inch by 8 p.m. So Sunday was not merely a gray day, but a wet one, too. Anyone who chose to study the skies from the warmth of a dry home was probably confirmed in the wisdom of the decision.
Aside from the psychological and symbolic meanings of the day, Sunday came fairly close to meeting the statistical criteria for this time of year.
In Washington, the average high temperature for Jan. 9 is 45 degrees. So Sunday, with its high of 42 degrees, fell three short of the mark.
In the early morning, the temperature here sank to 30 degrees. The average low temperature for the date is just that. And most of the time, probably without the redeeming quality of rainbows.