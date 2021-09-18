At 85, the first day of the last weekend of summer seemed a middling day for mid-September. It was warmer than nine of our previous September days but cooler than a lot of them, too.
It isn’t only the calendar that advises us to inaugurate autumn on Sept. 22. A determined study of Washington’s trees could turn up a willow oak or two that let go of a couple of their brown, blade-shaped leaves.
They twirled a couple of times around their elongated spines on a slow approach to the ground. Although noiseless, their landing may still have been loud enough to suggest the onset of autumn.
But attention to them might have prevented us from giving departing summer its due.
That is especially so if we insist on steaminess as an essential summertime ingredient.
On Saturday, the moist essence of summer could be seen in the gray skies of morning. Perhaps it seemed particularly visible in the misty fogginess of the early hours of daylight.
It could also be sensed in the stickiness of the afternoon.
Perhaps we rejected Saturday as summerlike when the thermometer did not reach 90. But we could still take discomfort from the heat index, the feels-like figure, which just before 4 p.m. did indeed reach 90.