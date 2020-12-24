Obviously, 61 degrees is not an everyday reading in the District on Dec. 24. (Normal is 45.) But 61 was not a record. Perhaps the surprise lay in how far it actually was from a record.

Only five years ago, the mercury on Christmas Eve climbed to 72 degrees. That set a record that still stands. It wiped away a mark that had existed since 1933, when on Christmas Eve, Washington’s temperature registered 69 degrees.

Another notably warm Christmas Eve in Washington came in 1946. The 60-degree reading that day gained prominent notice in a story in The Washington Post.

The account told of how a warm sun beamed down on the city, helping make the day the warmest Christmas Eve here since the Depression-era reading.

By contrast, our Thursday appeared to achieve its warmth without much visible aid from the sun. Layers of clouds loomed above us. For part of the day, they yielded light rain. In the early evening, a sudden torrent of heavy rain came down, at the rate of about one-third of an inch in an hour.

By 7 p.m., the rainfall total amounted to 0.58 inches.

Possibly, warmth and rain seemed particularly ill-suited to Christmas Eve. Rain and Christmas do not seem so well-suited to each other as snow.

We seldom hear of a fond longing for a wet Christmas, but at least one thing about Thursday did seem to have musical associations.

Thursday seemed partly reminiscent of the evening on which Rudolph, a kind of outcast fictional reindeer with a bright red nose, showed his value.

Just as on that storied eve when Rudolph demonstrated his usefulness as a navigational beacon for Santa, conditions here Thursday did include fog.

Just before 5 p.m., for example, visibility at Reagan National Airport was reported to be down to a mile and a half, amid heavy rain, mist and fog.