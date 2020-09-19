So, indulging in a bit of weather-watching fantasy, we could say we spent Saturday exploring our future, sampling in advance the attractions of a bright and bracing day in mid-autumn.
As if any more could be asked. Saturday showed visible advantages over its thermal counterpart: It stayed lighter for longer
At this time, our quota of daylight diminishes daily. Oct. 19 provides little more than 11 hours of it. Saturday offered 12 and a quarter.
Clouds did populate Saturday’s blue skies. But but no rain fell to impair the enjoyment of a mid-October day that showed up in mid-September.