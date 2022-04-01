In early morning, before April was two hours old, National Weather Service data indicated that Washington had already received .04 inches of rain.

We may warm to April as spring’s first full month. But on arrival, April greeted us coolly.

In the afternoon hours, normally a day’s warmest, we managed temperatures only in the 50s. The day’s average high is 62.

Moreover, those 50-degree hours had a raw edge, with the sun often hiding behind clouds, and the wind seeming harsh and inhospitable. In late afternoon, the wind throbbed at 28 mph and gusted to 39 mph.

When it shone, Friday’s sun seemed strong enough to call on us to shield ourselves with the familiar broad-brimmed hat.