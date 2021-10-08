Although each of us may have noticed that atmospheric immobility in our own way, based on our own lives and activities, the National Weather Service attached a number to it.
As of 5 p.m. on Friday, the Weather Service’s report for Washington listed the day’s average wind speed as 2 mph.
Even those who make neither career nor hobby of gauging how the air goes by may recognize 2 mph as not much wind at all.
Of course, it did seem that some stirring in the air began at night, so that by midnight, the day’s average could rise.
But if the figure happened to remain in the wind basement, so to speak, it would be the least windy day in many days.
Thursday’s average wind was almost twice as much. It was 3.9 mph, making it the least windy day so far in October. In September, the lowest average wind speed was 3.7 mph, on the 18th.
Aug. 26 seemed a worthy low-blow competitor for Friday. Its speed went into the books at 2.3 mph.
In fact, going back for six months showed no full day so windless as Friday.
Boisterous, battering, bruising winds, whistling winds, whirling winds, whining winds — those may all be remembered, along with screaming winds, keening winds and howling winds, for their effects on us and our surroundings.
But days of stillness seem less likely to make the same sort of impression on us.
Nevertheless, through 5 p.m. Friday at 2 mph was still impressive, and impressively still.
And with a high temperature in the 70s (it was 78) it was still fall. Not summer and not winter.