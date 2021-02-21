Only one day this month showed a lower reading at Dulles. That was Feb. 15, when it sank one degree lower, to 15 degrees.
In Washington, Sunday morning’s coldest reading was well above that, yet not the sort of thing to cause relaxation among the winter-wary. It was 25. It had also been that cold on Feb. 8.
Sunday’s 25 was two degrees under the low reached on a cold Saturday. It suggested movement in the wrong direction. But there were other signs, such as Sunday’s sunshine.
More and stronger sunshine accompanies our progress toward spring. Even in winter, on one of our colder days, our increased allotment of sunshine offered reassurance.
On Sunday, nature and astronomy granted us a bit more than 11 hours between sunrise and sunset. We have gained more than an hour and a half since December’s darkest times, and it showed that despite the cold, things were moving in the right direction.