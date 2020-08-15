But Saturday appeared worthy of notice also because of how cool it seemed. It could have been regarded as surprisingly, unexpectedly, even enjoyably cool for a day in Washington almost smack in the middle of August.
It had a high temperature of no more than 80 degrees, which, by that measure, made it our coolest day all summer.
On June 20, the day of the solstice, which is commonly accepted as the start of summer, the high temperature in Washington was 79 degrees.
Since then, we have not had any days with a high temperature in the 70s. The preponderance of days since then have had readings in the 90s.
Days in which the mercury ascended no higher than the 80s have been in the decided minority. Of those days, almost all were several degrees warmer than Saturday, which ought cause little astonishment.
The normal high temperature for Saturday was 87 degrees, seven more than the reading made at 2:43 p.m. at Reagan National Airport.