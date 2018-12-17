The National Symphony Orchestra’s pops conductor Steven Reineke meets Cathy Strickler backstage at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall on Dec. 13. Two days later, the amateur violinist would make her NSO debut. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

A typical National Symphony Orchestra pops concert has 22 violins in the string section. On Saturday afternoon, there were briefly 23: Cathy Strickler — a 74-year-old, retired high school counselor and climate change activist from Harrisonburg, Va. — made her NSO debut at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall.

“You brought the house down,” Cathy’s husband, Charlie, told her as family members crowded around her near the stage door after the concert had ended. “That was wonderful.”

“I was in tears,” said Sean Crist, her nephew.

“I played my little heart out,” said Cathy. Then she added, “I’m gonna have a bourbon.”

That would have to wait. Two TV stations wanted to interview her.

Cathy’s musical journey started in October, after I invited readers to share their “D.C. bucket list” items. When she was growing up in Arlington, Va., Cathy had played the violin — rather unexceptionally, she admitted — in public school orchestras.

Cathy’s bucket list dream was to play one song with the NSO. “I would love to be in the middle of beautiful sound,” she wrote.

Well, the NSO read that column and invited Cathy to do just that, at the matinee of its holiday pops concert. And there she was on Saturday, dressed all in black and holding the only violin she’s ever owned, the one her mother bought her when she was in the fourth grade.

Two days earlier, Cathy and Charlie had driven from Harrisonburg to the Kennedy Center so she could rehearse her one song — “Sleigh Ride” — with the orchestra. She’d been practicing at home and had taken a few brush-up lessons with Betty Ecklund, who runs a violin shop in Broadway, Va.

“I know it’s a pig in a poke,” Cathy had told me on the phone after the NSO contacted her. “They’re taking a chance. I appreciate them taking a risk.”

On Thursday, Cathy had a 15-minute lesson with NSO violinist Carole Tafoya Evans. (Shorter bow strokes, she had counseled.) Cathy met the pops conductor, Steven Reineke, who said, “It’s one of the best Christmas presents I think we can give.”



On Saturday, Cathy Strickler of Harrisonburg, Va., ticked an item off her bucket list by playing with the National Symphony Orchestra during its holiday pops matinee concert. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

For the first half of Saturday’s program, Cathy and Charlie sat in the Concert Hall audience. She’d been a little nervous, but the tone of the show was so relaxed — there was so much good-natured joking onstage between the conductor and the guest vocalist, Ashley Brown — that it put her at ease.

At intermission, Cathy left the auditorium and went backstage to the green room, where she practiced her part again and again and again. Onstage, the NSO did “Carol of the Bells,” then a selection of Hannukah music. Next up: “Sleigh Ride.” Reineke explained what was about to happen, and Cathy walked from the green room, through a door and onto the Concert Hall stage.

The bright lights meant Cathy couldn’t see the audience. She didn’t see that many of them were giving her a standing ovation before she’d played a note.

Cathy had wanted to do this, she told me, not just for herself, but to honor public school music teachers everywhere, teachers who had to put up with knuckleheads like her, the young Cathy, who’d joked and giggled with the boy who sat next to her in orchestra. She did it for teachers like Anne Lee Knobloch at Stratford Junior High and Dorothy Baumle at Washington-Lee High, who maybe sometimes thought they weren’t getting through to their students.

But they did get through, for here was Cathy at the Kennedy Center, her elementary school violin tucked under her chin.

“You get that sense of alertness and getting ready to play,” Cathy said of those few precious moments before the conductor raises the baton. “You’re there, you’re alert, you’re waiting, and that is a wonderful feeling. I had forgotten how nice that feels. It just feels nice to be all in black, sitting in a group.”

And then the NSO was off like a shot: jaunty, buoyant, whip slapping, horse whinnying, sleigh bells jingling (ring-ting-tingling, too).

Three minutes later the song was over and Cathy got up to walk offstage. Before she slipped back through the door, she turned and blew a big kiss to the crowd, which was back on its feet, applauding.

