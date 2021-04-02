It was 12 degrees below average, but 18 above the low for the date. That is 17, reached in 1907.
Although we might rue Friday’s reading, it was nevertheless something that we, as meteorological realists, had to consider.
It was a bright sunny day Friday, with trees in full flower, their blossom-bedecked branches bobbing in a strong breeze.
Such blatant spring beauty seemed an invitation to ignore the obvious: Friday was cold. At 10 a.m. we shuddered in a wind chill of 24 degrees.
That was low enough to spur suspicions of possible attempts to default on spring’s promise.
In the meantime, the 31-degree low was the coldest official reading in Washington since the 29 on March 8.