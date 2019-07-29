In the late 1950s, when she was 20 and living in Cleveland, Beth Stucker of Fairfax, Va., bought a 1954 MGTF. She loved tooling around town — and beyond — in the little British roadster. (Courtesy Beth Stucker)

Columnist

“I loved that car,” Beth Stucker said.

It’s easy to see why. Beth must have cut quite the figure riding around Cleveland in her 1954 MG TF, a British two-seat convertible that was the epitome of rakish charm.

Beth sent me a photo of herself sitting behind the wheel. I love it. The top is down. There’s a scarf around her neck, a hat on her head, driving gloves on her hands. And what’s that she’s clutching? A cigarette holder.

“That picture was taken in Norfolk at my aunt’s house,” she said. Twice while she owned the roadster, Beth drove it from Ohio to Virginia and back.

“I went during the summer, but it was a long drive,” said Beth, who’s 81 and lives in Fairfax. “In those days, there weren’t all the interstates. There was no way I could make it in one day. I had to stop over halfway.”

Beth sent me the photo after reading my column on the MG Car Club members who recently visited the Armed Forces Retirement Home in the District to show off their sports cars to the residents. Those of us who love cars will always have our favorites. The MG TF was Beth’s. It’s a model once favored by RAF pilots, moustached rakes and weekend racers, who prized the tiny machine’s nimble handling.

I asked Beth if anyone back then was critical of a single woman barely 20 buying such an impractical car?

“Yes,” Beth said. “They were called ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad.’ ”

But Beth was not to be dissuaded. She bought the MG TF. The paint was poor, so she repainted it British racing green. And she had the underfenders painted a different shade of green: chartreuse.

“I had many adventures with that car,” Beth said. “I had many happy times in it, except at work, when they’d put it up on the sidewalk. It was a bit of a problem getting it off.”

Wait. What?

“I worked at NASA, right next to the big runway at Cleveland Hopkins Airport,” said Beth, who worked in procurement for the space agency. “We worked in a long, narrow building, like a barracks, with a door at each end. Four of the guys would pick the car up and put it across the entrance so you couldn’t get in or out. I’d have to go all the way down to the other end, walk around and move my car to the parking lot.”

When the pranksters saw Beth coming, they would stand at the window, ready to laugh at their hijinks.

“That happened several times until the campus police caught up with them, and that was the end of that,” Beth said.

It’s a wonder we made it to the moon at all.

Then Beth met her late husband, Jim, and they got engaged and prepared to move to the Washington area. Jim was never a fan of the MG, having been traumatized by the rainy day when the windshield-wiper motor broke, and he had to manually swish the blades back and forth by continually turning a little handle under the dashboard.

So Beth put an ad in the classifieds. “Have fiancé,” it read. “Must sell.”

As a housewife and mother, Beth’s vehicular life involved station wagons and VW buses. One son was a drummer, another was a Civil War reenactor, and she had to cart around drums and tents. Her daughter the ballerina didn’t have as much equipment, but she had plenty of friends who needed chauffeuring.

But when the kids were grown and gone, Beth bought a convertible. She’s on her fourth one now, a Chrysler Sebring.

It’s a contrast to the MG: easy to get in and out of, with real side windows, wipers that work and a top that goes up and down automatically.

“I put the top down every chance I get,” Beth said.

