At moments, as the rays of the setting sun flooded across the Potomac River, the upper branches of many trees seemed to glow as might a sea of opals and rubies.
Seeming to act as stained glass windows, the blossoms let light shine through, transmuted in color. They also seemed to seize the sun’s last rays, hold them, then spread them before us as if radiating some inner light.
So the blossoms that burst into full bloom March 21, the day after the spring equinox, held on into the second day of April, perhaps suffering in rain, cold and wind but refusing to surrender.