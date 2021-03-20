But given the unruliness and undisciplined capriciousness of weather, the day does not always have a meaning that we can feel in our bones and fingertips.

But Saturday it seemed to.

The mercury in Washington dipped in the morning to 32 degrees, validating the claims of anyone who wished to assert that it was freezing here.

AD

It was.

At 5:37 a.m., the Earth reached the point in its trip around the sun such that its tilted axis leaned neither toward winter nor summer, but exhibited a model of geometrical neutrality.

AD

And then, as the clock ticked and the Earth continued inexorably around the sun, a lean could again be detected. Now, after six months, Earth leaned again toward a time of warmth in our northern hemisphere.

It was perhaps not at that very moment, but close to it, that the temperature in Washington had fallen to the freezing mark. At 6:08 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, the temperature as officially measured was 32 degrees.

It was freezing!

AD

On the day of the equinox, the day we emerged from winter and into spring it was freezing. It could of course, be read any number of ways. The wary could see it as a reminder to keep that sweater handy. For visionaries, it suggested the refusal of nature to conform to our arrangements.

But perhaps what happened afterward was no less significant. And probably more predictive. After wallowing at this low point, the day gathered its forces.

AD

The components of springtime and its sweet delights began to make themselves known. A little more than an hour after the freezing temperature was reported, the sun lifted from the eastern horizon to rise over Washington.

AD

Appearing at 7:11 a.m., it was no longer the sun of late winter, but had become the sun of spring.

As it rose into our skies, the temperature too began its rise.

The ascent was slow at first. At 7 a.m. on the first day of spring, it was still a possibly ironic 32 degrees. At 8 a.m. 34. But an hour after that, the temperature was on the verge of 40. Students of March Madness could see which way this game was going.

A few clouds drifted about in a blue sky, but as the sun climbed higher, its warmth-giving rays met few impediments.

The city was drenched in sunshine, spring sunshine. It sparkled on the water, and glittered in the windows.

AD

It shone on the walls of far-off buildings, on what may have been one of the last days for them to be clearly visible through the screens of tree branches that still seemed bare.

AD

It was the spring sun, seemingly brighter and stronger than at any time in the past three months, and it beamed on a bright weekend day. By noon Washington was on the verge of 50 degrees.

In what might be imagined as a demonstration of enthusiasm over its release from the bonds of winter, the sun kept climbing.

Onward, upward, to reach the doorstep of 60 degrees. As of 5 p.m., the day’s high in Washington as measured by the National Weather Service was 59 degrees.

That was a creditable reading for an early spring day. It was above average for March 20, but it was only two degrees above average. So Saturday afternoon was both close to average and warm. It was warm because it was spring, and spring, most of the time at least, is warm.

AD

AD

As a historical sidelight, it might be noted that sometimes spring, even early spring, is and can be very warm.

Last year for example. Last March 20 was 83 degrees here. It tied a record that went back to 1945. The cherry blossoms were in bloom. It was the first full day of spring and it was 24 degrees warmer than Saturday.