Even in the long shadows cast by the swiftly setting autumn sun, the weather seemed more than merely tolerable.
The high temperature was three degrees above normal. The morning low temperature was no chillier than 46.
That low was 10 degrees above normal. It refuted any idea that winter might be crouching at our doorsteps. It contributed instead to the sense that Friday would turn out all right.
Of course, the inevitability of winter cannot be denied. But a day like Friday suggested that we had once again held it well at bay.
Which is probably as much as can be hoped for from a mid-November day.
Last year on Friday’s date, the high was only 37, the low 19, and a Washington Post account of a demonstration held that day said protesters doled out cigarettes, hot coffee and handwarmers.