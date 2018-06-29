With the year half over, summer has arrived in the Washington region, with days of 90 degree temperatures or higher anticipated for five of the next nine days.

That string of 90 degree days, expected by the National Weather Service to last at least through July 6, began Friday. The high at Reagan National Airport reached 93 degrees, and even warmer days were expected through Monday.

By then, many residents in the Washington region are likely to be elsewhere, provided their plans resemble those of their fellow Americans.

At airports, the Transportation Security Administration said it expected to screen about 2.7 million passengers and crew members on Friday, on what could be its “busiest single day ever.”

AAA also said Independence Day, defined as Tuesday through July 8, would set records with more Americans, an estimated 46.9 million, traveling “than ever before.”

It was not immediately clear how many would reach cooler destinations.