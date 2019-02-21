Liberty, a female bald eagle, incubates her two eggs in a nest that sits in a 100 foot tall tree at the D.C. Police Academy property in Southwest Washington. (Courtesy of Earth Conservation Corp.)

Drama is unfolding again in Washington, this time in an eagle’s nest.

First, the daddy bald eagle went missing. Then two other male suitors showed up at the nest, more than 110 feet up in an oak tree in Southwest Washington.

And now, the mother eagle is spending time away from the nest to hunt for food, leading wildlife experts to debate whether they should intervene and take two eggs out of the nest, incubate and hatch them in a human-controlled environment.

With two male suitors at the nest, off and on, and no one to help her incubate two eggs expected to hatch in the middle of March, the experts are worried.

While this sometimes happens in nature, these bald eagles have their lives tracked on social media and a live video feed at www.eaglecam.org that gives viewers a constant look into their nest.

“This stuff does happen all the time, but because we don’t have cameras in nests too often, we don’t see it,” said Dan Rauch, the District’s wildlife biologist. “You’re getting a view into the nest and can see who’s doing what and what’s happening. It’s a lot of drama at the nest this year.”



Justice, a male bald eagle, has been missing for 12 days from a nest in Southwest Washington. (Courtesy of Earth Conservation Corps)

The nest at the D.C. police academy grounds near the Potomac and Anacostia rivers has been the home of Liberty, the female, and Justice, the male, for 14 years. Named by D.C.’s former police chief, they have hatched about 22 eaglets.

But troubles arose for the presumably happy couple earlier this month.

It started just after the two mated, experts said, and an egg was fertilized. Eagle watchers noticed Feb. 9 that Justice went missing.

[Male bald eagle ‘Justice’ goes missing from D.C. nest. The younger ‘Aaron Burrd’ seems to be trying to take his place.]

That same afternoon, a younger male showed up. Eagle watchers call him “M1” or “Aaron Burrd.”

From the eagle cam, birdwatchers could see he had cuts on his talons, which experts said could have been evidence he was in a fight, perhaps with Justice.

Experts thought Justice was likely nursing his wounds and would return to bring Liberty food and help to incubate the eggs. But Justice hasn’t been seen in about 12 days.

At the nest, M1 is trying to court Liberty, as is a new male eagle being dubbed M2.

Experts said at one point, M1 was spotted bringing food to Liberty. But they warned that other male suitors typically destroy eggs that aren’t theirs. Liberty, at times, protected her offspring and chased off Aaron Burrd, according to eagle watchers.

M2 has acted in an odd manner, eagle watchers said, taking a turn at incubating the eggs while not appearing to try to destroy them.

“His fatherly instincts may be kicking in,” said Tommy Lawrence, managing director at the Earth Conservation Corps, which monitors the eagles. “He’s helping to protect the nest and taking a turn at incubating them while she’s off getting food.”

[Hatch day! Baby eagle emerges in nest above D.C. police academy]

But there’s another twist. Liberty left the nest recently for about six hours, which has given eagle experts reason to worry that the eggs’ temperature has dropped too low and they might not hatch.

“That’s not good,” Lawrence said of Liberty leaving the eggs for long periods. “That could stop the egg growth and create nonviable eggs.”

Rauch added, “The fact that she’s been off of them quite a bit and no one’s taking over means they’re probably not viable. These eggs in this kind of weather shouldn’t be uncovered.”

If the eggs aren’t viable, eagles will often bury them in the nest and then build more of a nest on top of them. Still, experts said they’re hopeful that Liberty will incubate the eggs and that one of the male birds will step up and bring her food.

[People love watching nature on nest cams — until it gets grisly]

Rauch said there’s a chance Liberty will “match” with one of the males, they’ll bond and make a pair. If they do match, there’s still time in the mating season and she could lay another egg or two.

Officials are debating whether to intervene. They could get a utility company’s bucket truck and remove the eggs to incubate them, but that has downsides. It could upset Liberty and her male suitors.

Experts would also need permission from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. They expect to make a decision in the coming days.

In 2017, a baby bald eagle got a leg stuck in a branch at a nest at the U.S. National Arboretum in Northeast Washington, prompting climbers to scale an 80-foot tree to help it.

[A baby bald eagle hurt itself, so climbers scaled an 80-foot tree to help]

Meanwhile, the search for Justice continues. More than 100 emails and calls of possible sightings have poured in to the Earth Conservation Corps., but none has proven to be Justice.

People from Silver Spring, Md., to as far away as North Carolina claimed to have seen Justice but experts said that’s unlikely given that he likes to hang out at Oxon Cove Park in Maryland, St. Elizabeths in Southeast or Hains Point along the Potomac River when he’s not at the nest.

Experts said they’re hopeful that M2 will start bringing Liberty food at so she can incubate eggs that will hatch.

For now, Lawrence said, “We’re waiting to see what happens.”

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news