In the spring, Giant Food announced that after 54 years it would no longer be supporting “It’s Academic.” It was the latest hurdle for the program, which had to move production studios when its previous studios were being renovated, then figure out how to produce shows over Zoom during the coronavirus pandemic. The gifts from Rubenstein and MITRE mean the “It’s Ac” folks can breathe easier.
“This allowed us to keep going,” said Robin Trepanier, one of the show’s producers. “Obviously we are thrilled. I think what my grandmother would say is we’re just over the moon.”
That grandmother was Sophie Altman, who created “It’s Academic” in 1961. The 61st season of show will start taping in September — probably on Zoom at first, then at the World MediaNet studio at National Harbor. As it has from the start, it will air on WRC-TV.
When I spoke on the phone with Rubenstein, 71, I asked what he had been like as a teenager at the large public high school he attended, Baltimore City College.
“I guess the word ‘nerd’ was probably invented for me,” Rubenstein said. “I would say I did the best I could with whatever I had. I wouldn’t say I was a superstar. I was okay. I always liked watching those kinds of shows, to remind myself what little I knew.”
You turned out just fine, David!
Jim Cook, 61, shepherded the donation from MITRE, where he is vice president for strategic engagement and partnerships. He was in the first graduating class of Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Md. He thinks “It’s Academic” is a good fit for MITRE.
“When we talk about athletes, we acknowledge the strength of the stars,” Cook said. “We also talk about the accomplishments of the team. That’s what ‘It’s Academic’ does. The students that compete are there on their own merits, but they have to compete as a team. They only win as a team. We think that combination is very much in line with what we value as well.”
The show would not release the details of the sponsorship, so I have no idea how much MITRE and Rubinstein shelled out. Rubenstein told me someone mentioned to him that “It’s Academic” needed a new sponsor.
“I said, ‘Okay, provided I don’t have to answer any of the questions,’ ” he said.
Reunited and it feels so good
Last year was a hard one for high schools planning reunions. If you graduated in a year ending in zero, there’s a good chance you didn’t get together. If you did, it was probably on Zoom.
But reunion committees have been active this spring, gearing up for in-person gatherings. Here are some upcoming reunions for area high schools. Many of them are combined events, pulling together more than one class.
Bethesda-Chevy Chase High Class of 1970 — Oct. 9. Email bcc70reunion@gmail.com.
Bethesda-Chevy Chase High Class of 1971 — Oct. 2. Email BCCGrad71@gmail.com.
Bladensburg High Class of 1951 — A Zoom reunion will be held June 19 at 1 p.m. Contact Dorothy Mudd Gundling at dorothygundling@gmail.com.
Winston Churchill High classes of 1970 and 1971 — Combined reunion, Oct. 16. Visit www.classcreator.com/Potomac-MD-Winston-Churchill-1971.
Calvin Coolidge High Class of 1960 — Oct. 29 and 30. Email Francine Gordon Levinson at franinegl@aol.com or Helen Hengamanole Farmer at jamelmom@gmail.com.
DeMatha Catholic High classes of 1970 and 1971 — Combined reunion, Aug. 28.
Albert Einstein High classes of 1979 and 1980 — Combined reunion, Oct. 9. Email James Helton at sand1935@aol.com.
Oakton High Class of 1971 — Sept. 25. Email Bill Mountjoy at bmountjoy@gmail.com.
Wheaton High Class of 1970 — Oct. 15 and 16. Visit whs70.myevent.com.
Walt Whitman Class of 1970 — Oct. 7-11. Email Alan Ross at bigalross1@gmail.com.
Woodrow Wilson High Class of 1970 — Oct. 23 Email jblevy52@gmail.com or joan.dyer346@gmail.com. Or visit “Woodrow Wilson High School (DC) Class of ’70 50th Reunion” on Facebook.
W.T. Woodson High Class of 1971 — Oct. 16. Contact Mac Sheridan at 425-879-4897 or wtwoodson1971@gmail.com.
Yorktown High Class of 1970 — Oct. 1 and 2. Visit yorktown70.myevent.com or email bob@witeck.com.
Yorktown High Class of 1971 — Oct. 9. Email Randy Mayes at rmayes0131@aol.com.
