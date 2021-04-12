Sparse as it may have been, it extended to four our string of days with measurable rainfall. That streak started Friday, with its substantial 0.61 inches, and continued on Saturday with a less impressive 0.03.

Sunday advanced the trend, with an amount that exceeded a tenth of an inch, if only barely, at 0.11 inches.

With Monday, the four-day total exceeded three-quarters of an inch. That was perhaps enough to raise the nostalgia quotient among those who remember from school days how Geoffrey Chaucer opened “The Canterbury Tales.”

In modernized English, one version went something like this: “When April with its sweet-smelling showers . . .”

On Monday, energetic evening showers pelted parts of Fairfax and Loudoun counties with hailstones.

Not only did Monday contribute to April’s literary image, but it also rewarded connoisseurs of the visual image.

Conditions proved right for rainbows. Sunday seemed particularly propitious for them.

Perhaps no established rainbow rating scale exists, although they have held symbolic significance since biblical times.

But Sunday’s rainbows, based on posted photographs, seemed — if possible for a phenomenon closely controlled by the laws of physics — to be out of the ordinary in their clarity, their vividness and their broad and seemingly unbroken sweep.

In temperature, Monday also showed characteristics of a month immersed in springtime.

Particularly with its gray clouds that seemed ready to produce rain at the slightest prompting, Monday had about it a kind of damp coolness.

It was a particularly springlike coolness. Certainly benign, and in no way reminiscent of winter.

But Washington’s high temperature of 64 degrees fell below the 66-degree average for the date.

As we progress through April, it showed that the 70s of as recently as the weekend had not yet become the norm here.

It appeared to be a demonstration that spring had an identity of its own and had not yet become a mere satellite of summer.