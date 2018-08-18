Workers load statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson on a flatbed truck in the early hours of Aug. 16, 2017, in Baltimore. (Alec Macgillis/AFP/Getty Images)

Mark Martindale has a favorite path through Wyman Park Dell in Baltimore, up and down sloping walkways, under the canopy of huge old trees and into the clearing where, until a year ago, stood a statue of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

“From an artistic standpoint, I miss it,” said Martindale, 54, who lives in the nearby Charles Village neighborhood. “The double equestrians, the horses, they were magnificent.

“But I don’t miss the racism it represented.”

Overnight one year ago, as most of Baltimore slept, crews working for the city took down three memorials to the Confederacy and a statue of Roger B. Taney, the Supreme Court chief justice who wrote the Dred Scott decision that upheld slavery.

The unannounced, dark-of-night strike was as dramatic as it was long in coming.

For years, Baltimore, a majority African American city in a state where nearly three times as many residents fought for the Union as for the Confederacy, had studied and debated what to do with statues that many saw as symbols of white supremacy.

But after the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, activists and then officials sprang into action.

Activists targeted Baltimore’s Confederate memorials, threatening to take them down and throwing red paint on one.

Mayor Catherine E. Pugh ordered their removal, a process that began after 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 and continued through the morning. Later that week, state officials ordered another statue of Taney removed from the front lawn of the State House in Annapolis, also at night.

Pugh received much praise at the time for her decisive action, a moment in the national spotlight for Baltimore that for a change didn’t involve negative news about crime, police brutality or police corruption.

Looking back recently, Pugh said Baltimore became a model for how other cities could handle their controversial monuments. But she was otherwise fairly subdued on the subject. She said she didn’t have any particular feelings watching the monuments come down and was just focused on preventing the kind of violence that had broken out elsewhere.

“It probably kept us from a whole lot of protesters, people walking through cities as they did, creating unnecessary damage to cities,” she said. “We didn’t have that in Baltimore.”

Pugh won’t say where the statues are now — only that they are in storage in “a pretty safe place.” She said conversations about what to do with them, and with museums and Confederate cemeteries that might take them, are continuing.

And she said while other cities spent millions of dollars to remove their monuments, Baltimore paid less than $20,000.

“People who participated in it,” Pugh said, “felt that it was an honor to be a part of it.”

But while the monuments are away from public view — only their pedestals remain in the sites in Wyman Park and the Bolton Hill, Mount Vernon and Tuscany-Canterbury neighborhoods — issues they raised remain.

Historians say the monuments were erected to promote “the Lost Cause” — the romanticized revision of the Civil War that portrays the Confederacy as fighting honorably to preserve its way of life while downplaying the role of slavery, or even depicting it as a benign institution.

They point to a timeline compiled by the Southern Poverty Law Center that shows spikes in the building of Confederate monuments that coincide with times when whites were trying to maintain supremacy: in the 1910s and 1920s, when Jim Crow laws were enacted, and in the 1950s and 1960s, during the civil rights movement.

Larry Gibson, a University of Maryland law professor who served on a commission appointed by former mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake to study Baltimore’s Confederate monuments, said erecting the memorials was a political act, not a historical homage.

“They were political statements meant to be part of redefining what the Civil War was about,” he said. “They were part of the Lost Cause movement, to glorify the South, explain why they lost, and how the Civil War was about states’ rights.”

By one measure, the effort worked.

“There are still people to this day who will say the Civil War was not about abolishing slavery,” Gibson said.

Terry Klima, commander of the Maryland division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, is one of them.

“Certainly, slavery was an issue in the background and it divided people,” he said. “But it wasn’t the one thing that led to war.

“The war was fought over secession.”

Klima acknowledged that several states specifically cited the preservation of slavery as their reason for seceding. Mississippi, in particular, noted that “our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery.”

But he rejected what he calls “the narrative that’s been spun” that Confederate monuments were erected to promote white supremacy.

“There’s no documentation of that,” he said. “They recognize the service of these individuals. There wasn’t anything nefarious about it.”

Klima said the Maryland Historical Trust, a state agency, should restore the statues to public view.

The trust said in a letter last year that the city did not have legal authority to remove the memorial.

In the letter, obtained by the Baltimore Sun through a Maryland Public Information Request, the trust said a 1984 contract with the city gives the trust the final say on any changes to the monuments, and the right to order the statues restored. But it also said the trust had no plans to exercise its authority.

Pugh has said she ordered the statues removed because they posed a threat to public safety. Allowed to remain on view, she has said, they could draw demonstrations and attempts to remove them.

David Buck, a spokesman for the trust, a division of the state Department of Planning, said the agency is working with the city’s Commission on Historical and Architectural Preservation to find new locations for the monuments. The groups will work “to make the monuments accessible to the public in an appropriate setting and context,” Buck said.

Cities and states elsewhere are wrestling with what to do with their own Confederate monuments.

Demands for their removal intensified after the white supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine African American congregants at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C., in 2015. Roof has been convicted and sentenced to death.

Since then, 113 Confederate memorials in public spaces have been removed, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. More than 1,700 remain.

The number, which includes monuments, names of cities, counties, public schools and military bases, and paid holidays for state employees, is actually more than the group counted in 2016. Officials say that might reflect increased reporting of memorials to the center, not an actual increase in memorials.

Lecia Brooks, the group’s outreach director, said the Charleston shooting and the Charlottesville rally sparked conversations about “what should and shouldn’t be commemorated” and boosted civic engagement in the issue.

“I think for the first time, some members of communities are playing a greater role in their communities’ governance,” she said.

The fact that so many counterprotesters showed up at Unite the Right anniversary rallies in Charlottesville and Washington last weekend, greatly outnumbering the few white supremacists, demonstrates that people want to strongly rebuke their racist message, Brooks said.

Still, she said, there has been a backlash. Several states have passed “preservation” laws that ban removing certain monuments, or at least make it more difficult.

For decades, Baltimore’s statues attracted little attention. The Taney statue in Mount Vernon just north of Baltimore’s Washington Monument dated to 1887, according to the Rawlings-Blake commission; the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Bolton Hill to 1902; the Confederate Women’s monument at East University Parkway and North Charles Street to 1915 and 1916; and the Lee and Jackson statue in the Wyman Park Dell to 1948.

Eugene Taylor Sutton, the Episcopal bishop of Maryland, says he barely noticed the Lee and Jackson statue across Charles Street from his church’s cathedral.

Sutton, the first African American to lead the diocese of Maryland, eventually learned about it and the other three memorials — and that Episcopal clergy had spoken at the dedications of two of them.

The Confederate Women’s monument depicts two women, one standing and the other kneeling and holding a dying Confederate soldier. Sutton said that he was offended that the statue echoed Michelangelo’s “Pieta,” which depicts the Virgin Mary cradling the crucified Jesus, implying that the soldier would rise again.

“As a person of faith, as a Christian, the reference was clear and distasteful,” Sutton said. “Their cause was not noble, that cause died, and it needed to die and not be resurrected.”

Sutton wants the city to gather multiple voices, young and old, black and white, to discuss and decide what should replace the statues. It would be a way of fixing one problem with the Confederate monuments: They memorialized only one side of the conflict, ignoring the role of and impact on others, particularly African Americans.

“We now have almost literally a clean slate,” Sutton said. “This generation has been accorded an opportunity to write on that slate . . . something that will respect the dignity of all human beings.

“All of us make better decisions than a few of us,” he said.

Gibson said he doesn’t care where Baltimore’s Confederate monuments end up, as long as they’re not given “places of honor,” as they were in the past. He praised Pugh for taking “long overdue” action to remove them.

And while their absence doesn’t fix everything that needs fixing in Baltimore, he said, it’s a start.

“I didn’t expect the statues coming down would change everything,” Gibson said. “But at least we don’t have these insults to a significant portion of the population.

“You change what you can. You point out what is wrong.”