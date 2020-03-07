In Washington, as of late afternoon, the day’s top wind was 32 mph; a gust reached 41. On this weekend in particular, those rushing rivers of air might be regarded as the winds of change.
We are also at a time of more and brighter sunlight. On Sunday, we will have three more minutes of daylight than on Saturday, totaling 11 hours and 38 minutes.
But what may matter at least as much is when that sunlight comes. By an overnight change in our visual surroundings, on Sunday, the sun stays in the evening sky for one luxurious hour longer.
In the vocabulary of minutes and hours, sunset Saturday was at 6:07 p.m., according to the U.S. Naval Observatory. But in a kind of display of our ability to manipulate nature, on Sunday, the sun will not go down until 7:08 p.m.
Beyond those figures may lie psychic effects created by the sudden change. Those may be for each of us to assess for ourselves.