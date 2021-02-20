On Saturday, the high temperature was 34, a puny two degrees above freezing, and not suggestive of nature’s benevolence. The morning low was 27, and it seemed possible that it might plunge lower after dark.
And winter reminded us of its capacity for unleashing winds that make it feel a good deal colder. A 25 mph wind blew for a time. Out of the north at one point came a withering gust of 39 mph.
At times, Saturday offered those venturing outdoors the sensation of temperatures as low as 16 or 17 degrees, according to National Weather Service figures for the wind chill.
Weather necessarily changes, often capriciously. Less variable is the procession of the weeks and days. It means that Saturday, as the 20th day of February, was only one month from the March 20 equinox. The spring equinox.
We may sulk and grumble over the failure of the thermometer to reflect our hopes for spring. But the orbit of Earth appears blameless. The equinox is widely expected to occur on schedule, providing at least psychic warmth.