Our yard has never looked better. I feel sick every time I see it.

You see, I paid someone to make it look so spiffy: the edges sharp, the mulch even, the azaleas free of last autumn’s crispy, brown leaves. I’ve become something I swore I’d never be: a guy who uses a lawn service.

Oh, how I loved making fun of my neighbors who use lawn services. “Really?” I’d say to myself as I peered through my window and crews of men descended on their yards in the well-choreographed dance of suburbia. “You can’t mow your own grass? Spread your own mulch?”

When the workmen fired up their leaf blowers, I would get downright giddy with righteous indignation and smug superiority. “Noise pollution!” I’d shout to no one.

I’m dreading this fall.

Look, I don’t need to justify my decision. I don’t owe you an explanation. But if you must know, it’s my wife’s fault.

The truth is, when it came to the outdoors, My Lovely Wife did most of the work. I cut the grass, but she oversaw most everything else, from planting annuals to pruning bushes. I’d spread the mulch, but under protest.

And badly. My mulch-spreading technique consists of sitting on the ground on my butt and flinging handfuls of shredded hardwood from the bag next to me: Fling, fling, fling. Rotate. Fling, fling, fling. Rotate. Repeat as necessary.

Let’s just call the end result patchy.

My wife decided that while she likes being outside — enjoys the occasional botanical tinker — she no longer wanted to do the heavy lifting, especially because her job has heated up, requiring longer hours and more travel.

I suppose I could have stepped in, but, well, see above.

I guess we can afford it, but it still rubs me the wrong way. Am I less of a man because I now pay other men to put down mulch in my flower beds?

But look at it now! It’s as if the mulch was squeezed out of a pastry bag: a perfectly uniform layer of woody ganache.

And the edges. Where once our yard resembled disputed territory on a map — a no man’s land where grass merged into weeds which merged into ivy which merged into (patchy) mulch — now the borders are clear cut, literally. It’s as if a team of machete-wielding surveyors laid a transit through the jungle.

So, the fact is, they do a better job than Ruth and I ever did. Of course, they have a lot more experience than we do. They’re experts. And they’re being paid.

I imagine our neighbors appreciate our decision. Our house and garden now present a more pleasing face. But the Puritan in me can’t help but feel that it’s a bit of a waste, that I should be sweating out there. My dad is nearing 80 now, and he’d never pay anyone to mow his lawn. It’s smaller than mine, but still.

On the other hand, shouldn’t we reward those who specialize, celebrate those who have a unique talent? Where would I be if everyone started writing their own columns?

Birds of a feather

Last week, I wrote about efforts to boost the bluebird population around here. Some bluebird lovers fear I may have given the impression that they spend all their time wringing the necks of house sparrows, an invasive species that competes with our native bluebirds.

Not so. They try to keep such extreme measures to a minimum, focusing first on preventing house sparrows from nesting in bluebird boxes. They install the boxes in bluebird-friendly areas. (The little birds like the edges of fields.) They relocate birdhouses in danger of being colonized by sparrows. If a sparrow has nested in a bluebird house, they’ll remove the nest or the eggs. Sometimes, house sparrows are captured and relocated.

Should house sparrows and European starlings — both imported from England by misguided humans — suffer? Eric Wenocur of Olney, Md., doesn’t think so.

Wrote Eric: “Evolution has given starlings and house sparrows particularly good survival abilities, which may pose challenges for other birds that we love, but what is the point of hating them? All birds are charming in their own way, and deserve respect as living creatures in this world. Let’s not forget that human foolishness created this problem! The starlings and sparrows are not sinister, they are just doing what they do.”

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/people/john-kelly.