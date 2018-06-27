ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It’s Induction Day for the U.S. Naval Academy’s Class of 2022.

It begins at 6 a.m. Thursday at the academy in Annapolis.

Incoming freshmen, which are known as plebes at the school, are processed through various stations. They include uniform issue, medical examinations, hair-cuts and learning to salute.

The day culminates with the Oath of Office ceremony at 6 p.m.

After that, the students meet with their families for the last time until Plebe Parents’ Weekend starting Aug.9.

