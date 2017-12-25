Cynthia Lee Monroe and Paul Osmond in a light- industrial section of Kensington, Md., that in the 1960s came to be known as “Gasoline Alley.” It was home to speed shops where car fans and racers souped up their vehicles. Osmond ran a shop called Modifications Unlimited. Monroe has just published a book on the history of the area, called “Gasoline Alley.” (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

The year was 1958 and Paul Osmond was 23, fresh out of the Marine Corps and working at an alignment shop in Bethesda, Md. He and a buddy had what Osmond calls the “bright idea” to open a speed shop.

For the uninitiated: A speed shop is a business that caters to customers who are determined to make their vehicles go faster, look cooler, or look cooler while going faster.

I recently met Osmond off Plyers Mill Road in Kensington, Md., amid some long, cinder-block buildings fronted with bays. Today I guess you’d call it a “light-industrial complex.” Fifty years ago, people called it Gasoline Alley.

That’s the title of a new book by local author Cynthia Lee Monroe that traces in meticulous detail the history of the neighborhood, the shops that operated there, the people who turned wrenches there, and the race cars that were built there.

It’s a big, heavy, 400-page, glossy-papered book of photos of guys in crew cuts leaning over engines, sitting in dragsters and posing next to their candy apple creations at the World of Wheels show. They include Osmond, who with his partner, Don Kilby, ran a speed shop in Gasoline Alley called Modifications Unlimited. If you wanted your engine’s cylinder head ported or a metal flake lacquer finish laid down on your roadster, this was the place to go.

“We built the paint booth there,” said Osmond, 82, as he showed me around space that was once occupied by Modifications Unlimited. It now houses the workshop of Abernathy Sticks, a custom cabinet and molding shop.

Art Weinman, a 56-year-old furniture refinisher covered in sawdust, said, “When I was a kid, I used to come in this alley all the time.”

You wanna see wildebeests, you go to a watering hole. You wanna see cars, you went to the Alley. During its heyday — from the late ’50s to the late ’70s — you never knew what you might encounter there: A ’39 Ford hot rod. A top-fuel dragster with a towering engine rising from its needle-nosed body. A Ferrari, incongruous amid the Detroit metal. The DC Dragons car club had a garage where members tinkered. The Silver Spring Ram Rods met in a clubhouse in Gasoline Alley.

Monroe, 61, lives in Kensington. She owns a pair of Harley-Davidsons. She’s helping Osmond restore a 1955 Chrysler New Yorker station wagon. She thought Gasoline Alley should be remembered.

“A lot of these guys are still around,” she said. “Car guys never stop loving cars. They will always congregate with each other and reminisce.”

Monroe spent four years researching the book, interviewing more than 100 people, and poring through old magazines and newspapers — including the columns of Ev Gardner, automotive writer for the Washington Daily News, who covered local speed shops and race tracks like they were the State Department.

Osmond and his buddies built a series of race cars, campaigning them at drag strips from York, Pa., to Southern Maryland. His favorite was the Nasty II, a rear-engined, aluminum-bodied, Chrysler-powered, alcohol-fueled beast that routinely reached 200 miles per hour.

As we stood in the Alley, John Rush, 80, a friend of Osmond’s and one-time Alley regular, showed up with a box of old photo albums to look through. He grew up nearby and remembers being able to hear car engines revving as drivers did burnouts on the strip of asphalt between the two sets of warehouses that framed Gasoline Alley.

“Who was that guy who worked there and made the headers?” Rush said.

“Herb Gebbler,” Osmond said. “He went to work for Richard Petty.”

“We had a lot of fun,” Rush said. “I spent more time here than I should have.”

By 1976, custom car work had dried up and Modifications Unlimited had morphed into a regular collision repair shop. There are still garages in Gasoline Alley, but they cater more to the family Toyota than a nitrous-breathing dragster.

In 1995, Osmond retired from the car biz. He took a job driving a school bus for Montgomery County. People say the man who’d gone 200 mph in Nasty II was the safest bus driver around.

For more information on “Gasoline Alley,” and to order ($65), visit thealleybook.com.

Pedal to the metal for Helping Hand

Paul Osmond could run the quarter-mile in under 10 seconds in the Nasty II. We have a little more than 10 days to raise $200,000 for the three charities in The Washington Post Helping Hand: Bright Beginnings, N Street Village and So Others Might Eat.

We’re halfway there. Help push us over the finish line. To make a tax-deductible donation visit posthelpinghand.com.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/people/john-kelly.