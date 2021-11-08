“I still have a picture of Relisha in my office and think about her often,” Larson said, the week after what should have been the girl’s 16th birthday on Oct. 29. “Her picture inspires me to hold myself to the highest standard to do all we can to prevent children from falling through the cracks because her abduction was preventable. I ask myself all the time. Have there been enough changes citywide to show that her life mattered?”