Summer’s lease, of course, takes no formal notice of such figures. But they may add psychological support to the hints, clues and calendar dates suggesting that summer has not been granted permanent residence.
At Reagan National Airport, where the official readings for Washington are made, the high temperature on Saturday was 84 degrees. That is two degrees below the normal figure for Aug. 22.
It also happened to be 11 degrees below the 95-degree high of a year ago, and it was the third day in succession of 84-degree high readings here.
An absence of 90-degree days does not equate automatically to comfort. Humidity, as we hear so often, helps determine our happiness, placing spring in our step, or inclining us toward indolence.
Saturday had plentiful humidity, enough to boost such indicators as the heat index, often regarded as the “feels-like” temperature, several degrees above the actual temperature reading. At one point Saturday, with the mercury at 84, it felt like 90.
It was also overcast again. The sky exhibited a catalogue of clouds, almost all gray. But that overlooked the visible gradations of gray. In spots and at times, the clouds seemed brooding with the dark threat of rain. At other times, they spread in lighter shades across the horizon, with the mysterious promise of far-off hills.