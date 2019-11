WASHINGTON — Authorities say a man was walking his 4-month-old pit bull in Washington, D.C., when he was robbed of the puppy at gunpoint.

News outlets report the dog named “L.A.” was stolen Saturday. A D.C police statement says the man and L.A were walking that afternoon when a vehicle slowed next to them and the driver asked about buying L.A. The man refused, and the driver followed the pair.