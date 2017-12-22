

The sun rises on the first day of winter at the National Arboretum in Northeast Washington. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

In the earliest hours of the shortest day, a woman and her dog wandered the cold and quiet grounds of the U.S. National Arboretum, reveling in a low December sun slanting over an austere winter woodland.

“There’s nothing like the light at this time of year,” said Susan Bryan, who grew up in Washington but has lived in Southern California for the past 15 years. When the holidays bring her home from that land without seasons, she makes a pilgrimage here, to a place where she can feel the satisfied exhaustion of winter settle in chill peace over the temperate Mid-Atlantic. “It really is my favorite time of year to come here.”

Winter arrived everywhere in Washington on Thursday but nowhere more officially than at the National Arboretum, the branchiest branch of the federal government and a U.S. Department of Agriculture-certified arboreal harbinger of seasons. With the toils of the growing season finally complete, the solstice sun dawned over a 446-acre urban wilderness in Northeast Washington ready for some well-deserved dormancy.

One day past autumn and a few hours after the arboretum’s roving “leaf teams” had finished their yearly herculean cleanup, the pale brightening in the east feebly — and then forcefully — backlighted the bare twigs and trunks of hundreds of trees ready for their winter nap.

The trees will rest, their sap stilled and their branches dancing with a dry skeletal clatter in the cold breezes. (Although “people would be surprised at much how is going on below. Before the real freezes, the roots are still going gangbusters,” said Scott Aker, the arboretum’s head of horticulture and education.) The migrant wildlife is gone, the pewees, vireos and wood thrushes all far to the south by now. And the resident critters are easing to their offseason pace.

Even the sun seemed to hit at half-speed as it glazed the wall of evergreens to the west.

“Beautiful,” Bryan said as the filtered sun bathed half of her blue woolen cap. Her mother’s beagle, Sandy, seemed to pause his earnest sniffing to squint toward the growing glow.

“And the quiet,” she said. “It’s so still.”



The sun illuminates the bare bones of the trees. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

The hard beauty of frozen water. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

It was the stillness of a city that is never fully still. The Carolina wren and the white-throated sparrow sang over the baseline hum of New York Avenue’s early inbound rush hour. The ridiculously outsize racket of squirrel feet in the brown leaves was punctuated by the motorcycles and sirens that know no hour. But such is the vastness of the winter calm that it filled the frame regardless.

These are the days of a thousand sundials. The rising sun cast timekeeping shadows from the tree trunks. The hugely long ones from the salvaged Corinthian columns standing in the central meadow point 320 degrees north-northwest, across the faint skim of ice on the reflecting pond and on toward the nearly empty parking lot. The few visitors to the arboretum this early in the day and this late in the year have the place to themselves.

Walk fast down the lane in the azalea collection, and the sun flashed behind the passing trunks like a strobe light. Sheila Galagan was there with her dog, Jane, a rescue from Thailand that was getting 23 degrees of latitude more winter than it had back home.

Galagan, a professional photographer from Northeast Washington, is a lover of winter light, too. Shes come for its sharpness, the lack of haze, the soft shadows. She once shot an entire series of winter weeds and berries at the arboretum.

“It’s a source of great beauty,” she said, walking Jane down a lane zebra-striped with sun.



A visitor and his dog wander along an arboretum path surrounded by a frost-covered field. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

At the far side of the meadow, where the grass crunched with a fine gray stiffness of frost, Israel Ortez and his crew were getting started on their first workday of winter, putting a new sewer line across Crabtree Road. Usually the contractors, employees of S&J Services, labor on harried city streets. They preferred this.

“For work, it’s more better when it’s warmer, but for me this is beautiful,” Ortez said, his Day-Glo vest popping in the dappled job site. A blinding flare winked off the nearby river. “You don’t see nobody but the zorros.”

Zorros?

“Foxes,” called his co-worker, laughing.

“Foxes,” said Ortez. “Every day. I saw two yesterday and tried to take a picture, but he was fast.”

That fox has been getting a lot of attention, said George Waters, the gardener in charge of the adjacent dogwood and conifer collections. Everything is easier to see in the leafless winter forest: wildlife, sunshine, the trees themselves. Waters was just beginning his winter “structural” pruning, stepping back to see which branches to take now that the plants have offered these shocking x-ray views of their bare bones.

For the human keepers of the winter woods, the week before Christmas begins the catch-up, cleanup and planning that makes the arboretum ready to start all over again in the spring. Waters, a 23-year veteran who grew up coming here as a tree-loving D.C. kid, walks through the conifer collection and spies all the chores he hasn’t had time do during the weeding and watering that fills the rest of the year. Already he’s rooted cuttings from a rare cypress that his colleague is tending in the greenhouses, an enclave of summer-under-glass behind the visitor center.



Amy Forsberg, a horticultural technician at the arboretum for a decade, prunes a Japanese black pine. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

At the Friendship Garden, Amy Forsberg, 46, mounts a ladder, finally having time to get at the dead branch on a Japanese black pine, looming like a giant bonsai over the R Street fence. It’s been bugging her since summer.

For weeks, most of the crew has given much of their time to leaf collecting. That’s not as hard as it used to be in the old days, when they would sweep every forest acre. Now in accordance with environmental principles, they leave the deep woods alone and grind the leaves from meadows and formal gardens. Still, it takes weeks.

These days they have time for other urgencies. Forsberg spent the morning preparing her requisition for two flats of switch grass and black-eyed Susan for the spring. If it isn’t ordered by the end of the year, the nursery may be sold out. Then it was back out to the garden.

“I personally love winter,” said Forsberg, a 10-year staffer who sometimes arrives before work to walk the cold and empty paths. “I’m Swedish — I always say I’m half-Viking.”

The shortest days pass quickly. By lunchtime, the skin of ice on the reflecting pond was gone; a handful of tossed grass floated, then sank.



Morning dew covers plants with a glistening frost. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

The sun illuminates fallen needles from a dawn redwood, a tree native to China. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

By 4 p.m., the sundial shadows had swung round to the east-northeast, pointing away from the setting sun.

With the shadows closing in and the temperature going down, all the drama shifted west. From the ridge above Bladensburg Road, the sun was a crimson giant sinking somewhere out in the country, the dome of the Capitol silhouetted in a fiery halo.

The traffic below was restless. But the woods behind were serene. The city may never sleep. But its particular forest was enjoying a delightful, and delighting, doze.