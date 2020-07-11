It was, if we may be permitted a backward glance, June 26 when the heat got its groove on, and the string began. That day barely qualified for heat-wave membership. Its high temperature was only 90 degrees.

Since then, only two other days — both of them this month — could muster no more than the meager 90-degree heat needed to qualify. Meanwhile, amid the 91s, 92s and 93s, the temperature has soared as high as 97, on July 3, and made it to 96 on July 6.

Perhaps a temptation exists to see a sameness in these summer days, suggestive of the idea that one 90-degree day becomes, in time, very much like another.

But it may also be said that every hot day is hot in its own way. Whether it’s remembered for sweaty discomfort or languid pleasures often depends on ourselves and the day’s humidity. And the breeze and the clouds.

So, Saturday’s heat was mitigated often by 15 or 17 mph breezes. Its humidity made it mostly seem hotter than it was, but not much hotter than the mercury indicated.

However, it must not be forgotten that the coronavirus pandemic inevitably deprives us of one of the simple pleasures usually available on a summer day.

Under current conditions, many of us may be reluctant to stop acquaintances on a sun-baked sidewalk. That precludes the sardonic amusement that comes from asking the almost mandatory July question: “Hot enough for you?”