The zoo may be closed to the public because of the virus, but that seems to have in no way diminished the pandas’ delight in chewing bamboo.
It’s in their blood. According to keepers, the zoo said, each ingests 100 pounds daily at the Smithsonian Institution branch on Connecticut Avenue.
The quantity is made necessary, apparently, by the fact that bamboo, like many other delicacies, may satisfy psychological needs more than nutritional requirements. It takes a lot of it to provide much useful content.
In the wild, pandas find their bamboo where they can. In the Washington region, members of the zoo’s nutrition science department forage for bamboo for the jaws of pandas.
Few species own the opposable thumb that gives humans, for example, the power to literally get a grip. But the giant panda has what seems a useful substitute.
It is, according to the zoo, an elongated and enlarged wrist bone covered with a fleshy pad of skin. The zoo called it a pseudo thumb, making it possible to grasp bamboo.
Add to that large molars and powerful, crunching jaws, and nature has created a creature made for consuming bamboo.
Photographs show each of the giant pandas, sitting upright, paws around a bamboo stalk, held as if it were an ice cream cone. The animals appear about to produce the chomping sound that, according to the zoo, is music to keepers’ ears.