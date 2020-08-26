The first daughter and White House adviser was there that day to distribute food from the Agriculture Department’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

Davis was there as a volunteer and as a city resident who could use the free groceries.

“It was great to meet you Kiesha!” Trump tweeted that day, sharing a 29-second video of Davis talking to her.

In it, Davis describes the situation she and her 76-year-old mother have been living in for more than a year, and she expresses gratitude for what she is seeing happening around her at that moment.

“My mother and I, we’ve been homeless,” she says. “We’ve been sleeping out of a vehicle. But I’m a community advocate, and so, yes, it has been depressing and debilitating, but I’m so grateful and thankful for Ivanka, coming here with everyone today to partner with DC Dream Center. That has been awesome to get food out into the community. They’ve allowed me to come and pick up food to be able to deliver to people that are shut in, that are needy, that are homeless and disabled, you name it.”

Since it was published, the video has drawn more than 178,000 views and thousands of likes, retweets and comments.

Some people who saw it praised Trump: “Thank you @IvankaTrump for all that you do for our country.”

Others who clicked on it questioned whether Davis was paid to make that statement or described her as unknowingly used as a political prop: “This is too sad to watch. She doesn’t see that Ivanka only used her for a photo op.”

Davis read through all those comments and, at first, dismissed them. Those who know her well describe her as an optimist, as someone who spends her days trying to lift up people around her and remains buoyant despite carrying a weight of worries that would drown others.

As Davis tells it, she didn’t see the encounter with Trump as having anything to do with politics. She saw it as a “genuine” interaction. But now, more than a month later, she’s not sure what to make of it.

Now, when she thinks about that tweet and that video, what strikes her most is not what they show but what they don’t.

On Thursday, Trump is expected to address the nation on her father’s behalf at the Republican National Convention. But Davis says she is still waiting to hear from her. On the day they met, she says, Trump promised to follow up with her, and she believed that she would.

Then one week passed, followed by another. Davis says she had asked a woman who was with Trump for her contact information, but when she tried calling the number that was written down, it wasn’t working.

“There was hope in the moment, and then after that, it was like, ‘Okay, I’ve been through this before,’ ” Davis says. “I’m used to people blowing me off.”

It’s the presidential election season, which means it’s that time when we get to see politicians interacting more with regular folk — people who work and live in situations they don’t and may never experience. This is true across party lines and will take place even if coronavirus concerns mean that instead of kissing babies and shaking hands, connections are made through masks.

But what happened to Davis offers a lesson on what they shouldn’t do: People who wield political power shouldn’t put vulnerable people on public display without offering ways to improve their situations.

I know Davis. Before her encounter with Trump, I had interviewed her for a different column after learning about her volunteer work in Southeast Washington. At the time, Davis told me how she and her mother, Annie Davis, had been wrongfully evicted for standing up to their landlord and how she was worried her mother would die before they could find stable housing.

When we speak again on a recent afternoon, her voice starts to shake. She explains that she no longer has the car she was borrowing from a relative and that she is considering renting one — using money people donated through a GoFundMe page — for her mom and her to live in temporarily. She says that feels safer than going to a shelter during a pandemic, because her mom has health conditions that make her vulnerable to the virus.

“I don’t want to cry,” she says, “but I get so irritated. Emotionally, I’m just drained because I worry about my mom more than anything. If it was just me, I would be okay. But I just get so mad, because how did this happen? How did this even happen? What more can I be doing?”

She talks about holding jobs with the airport authority and the Postal Service but says she had to stop working to take care of her mom. She now serves on the board of directors for the Douglass Community Land Trust and volunteers with several organizations, including Bread for the City.

The names of both organizations were on her name tag when she met Trump.

Christie Gardner, who serves as the secretary for Bread for the City, says she was with Davis that day. She says that Trump seemed to hear Davis and absorb what she was saying but that then as the weeks passed, it became clear what was going to come of it. “Nothing, zilch,” she says.

“Since that happened, it’s kind of broken her,” Gardner says. “You can hear it in her voice. She’s just not the same.”

Gardner says she and Davis have known each other for nearly two decades and have gone into neighborhoods together, by car and by bus, to deliver food to those who need it. On a recent evening, she says, they went to help a mother at 11 p.m. after she called worried because she and her children had been moved into an apartment that was filled with mold.

Ginger Rumph, the executive director of the Douglass Community Land Trust, says every time she calls Davis to check on her, she ends up hearing about other people who are in need. She describes Davis as constantly trying to connect people who can help one another.

Rumph describes the silence that followed Trump’s encounter with Davis as “damaging” to her. When Davis first saw Trump’s tweet, she sent it to Rumph, and Rumph says she took some time before responding.

“She was excited and optimistic and hopeful, and I didn’t want to say anything to take that feeling away,” she says. “But my inclination was to think that perhaps what she was hoping it would yield, it wasn’t going to yield. This has happened to her so many times from so many different people.”

Davis describes turning to lawmakers across political parties for help and always ending up in the same place — waiting. Normally, though, that wait doesn’t come while strangers make public comments about her. Ivanka Trump has more than 9.3 million Twitter followers.

After this column initially published online, White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah sent this statement about Ivanka Trump’s encounter with Davis: “Ivanka greatly enjoyed the conversation she had with Kiesha on her recent trip spotlighting the Trump Administration’s Farmer’s to Families Food Box Program, so much so that she shared her office’s contact information to keep in touch. Her office has not received any outreach yet but looks forward to reconnecting. We would be honored to host Kiesha for a meeting at the White House and look forward to scheduling a connection soon. We would have been happy to share this with the Washington Post before the wrote an entire story, had they reached out to the White House for comment prior to publishing.”

As you can see, it takes no responsibility for what happened. It also puts the responsibility on Davis to call, which she says she tried to do, using a number that was written by hand. She only later realized no one asked for her contact information. I have since agreed, with her consent, to pass on her number to White House staff members.

But before Davis learned that she might soon have a chance to talk to Trump again, she considered what she might tell her. She decided she wanted her to know this: “We’re still out in the street. We’re still homeless.”

She also offered advice to her or anyone with political power who will want to connect to people experiencing hardships in the months leading up to the election.

“Hear people,” she says. “See. Hear. And do something to help people, not only in this city but throughout the country. And not just for their votes. Not just to say, ‘We talked to a person,’ and that’s it. Actually do something. Do something to make positive change.”