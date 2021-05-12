Norouzi, who is the executive director of Empower DC, an organization that works to stop the displacement of low-income Black residents from the city, describes seeing children in Ivy City “grow up with just a sense that there is nothing for them,” while knowing that city officials hold the power to easily change that. Community members have for decades called on the city to renovate the boarded-up Crummell School — which was built in 1911 to serve African American children in segregated Washington — and turn it into a multigenerational rec center surrounded by greenery and a playground.