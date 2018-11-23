PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A jail in Virginia and its medical provider have agreed to pay $625,000 to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit.

The Daily Press reported Wednesday that 60-year-old Henry Clay Stewart Jr. was being held at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail on a probation violation stemming from a shoplifting charge in 2016, when he died from bleeding from a perforated stomach ulcer.

His family’s lawsuit alleged that “his pleas for urgent medical care were either ignored or the care provided to him . did not address his life-threatening medical needs.”

The lawsuit was filed in 2017 in U.S. District Court in Norfolk. Settlement records show that Correct Care Solutions paid $525,000. The jail paid the other $100,000.

The jail and medical provider did not admit liability for Stewart’s death.

