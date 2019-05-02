BEL AIR, Md. — Authorities say a man has hung himself at a Maryland jail.

The Harford County Detention Center said in a press release that the 56-year-old inmate was found Wednesday afternoon.

The statement said he was found was hanging in his cell with clothing wrapped around his neck. The inmate has been identified as Tommy Wayne Pardew, Sr.

The jail is in Bel Air, Maryland. Pardew lived in Havre de Grace, which is about 45 minutes northeast of Baltimore.

The detention center said Pardew was booked on April 25 for violating probation on charges of driving under the influence.

The county sheriff’s office is investigating the death. An autopsy was scheduled.

