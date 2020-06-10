Cooley and his wife, Brenda, spent the next 20 years living in retirement in Greenbelt, relishing visits from their children and grandchildren and rooting for the Terrapins sports teams at the nearby University of Maryland.

A few years ago, according to their son, the Cooleys moved to the Riderwood retirement community in Silver Spring, where they could get more help with daily life.

But when Andrew Cooley called his father on his 82nd birthday on April 17, something was different.

“He didn’t sound right,” Andrew Cooley recalled. “He sounded off.”

Eleven days later, James Cooley died of covid-19 at Prince George’s Hospital Center. He had been taken to the hospital on April 26 after a nursing aide noticed he was suffering from shortness of breath, with fever and a cough.

Until then, Andrew Cooley said, his father had dealt with some health issues related to a stroke he suffered in 1996, but he was still in decent shape, able to walk and eat and take his medicine. The novel coronavirus caused a sudden and rapid decline.

“I was quite shocked,” his son said.

Andrew Cooley said the family was unable to say goodbye in person to his father because of pandemic restrictions.

The family plans to bury his remains in his native Massachusetts at some point soon. Meanwhile, Brenda Cooley, who has Alzheimer’s disease, had to move to a new memory-care facility after her husband died. The logistics of these transitions have been challenging.

“Because of covid, everything was 10 times more complicated and difficult,” Andrew Cooley said.

James Lawrence Cooley was born in Northampton, Mass., and raised in a rural area in nearby Pelham.

He graduated from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst with a bachelor’s degree in math in 1960, and married fellow student Brenda Brizzolari a year later, after she graduated with a degree in education.

Cooley earned a master’s degree in math from Pennsylvania State University in 1962, and the couple settled in Maryland the following year, when he landed a job with NASA as the nation was making a push to put men on the moon.

Cooley once described his work for a career-profile project of the Mathematical Association of America. “Mathematics and mathematical approaches are used a great deal in modeling physical systems and designing NASA missions,” he wrote.

“Any spacecraft mission is a team effort involving engineers, physicists, astronomers, and mathematicians. One rapidly realizes it is necessary to have a background in and learn the language of engineering, physics, and astronomy. Computer and computer science knowledge is also indispensable. Thus I always recommend some minor courses in these fields for a mathematics undergraduate or graduate student.”

In addition to his wife and son, who lives in Crofton, Md., he is survived by his daughter, Deborah Cooley of Greenbelt, two granddaughters and a great-grandson.

For many years, Cooley enjoyed jogging and wine tasting. He was devoted to the Terps, and was often in the stands at Maryland football and basketball games. He and his wife also liked to attend other campus activities, including concerts and theater events in College Park.

