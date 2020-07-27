Best known for her newsletter, Of Consuming Interest, which focused on legislative and regulatory issues related to consumer affairs, Wilson became a fixture on Capitol Hill, serving as the “eyes and ears” of congressional and industry leaders.

Wilson died on May 29 after an outbreak of the novel coronavirus spread through her assisted-living facility in Arlington. She was 95.

The eldest of three, and the only girl, Wilson watched as her younger brothers were sent off to an elite private school in Pennsylvania while she walked the halls of a local public school.

“My mother had a bit of a chip on her shoulder related to how she was treated educationally,” said her son Jim Wilson. “She had a brain, and she was willing to use it. She wanted to make something of herself in the world on her own.”

Wilson and her family moved to Cumberland, Md., in 1929 when her father, a chemist, got a job with the Celanese Corporation.

She graduated from Hood College in 1946 with a degree in home economics and was later awarded an honorary doctorate for her achievements as a businesswoman and journalist.

After graduating, she worked as a dietitian for the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company and married her high school sweetheart, James Howie Wilson, a World War II Army veteran, in 1948.

“They met in ninth grade. He carried her record player home one night,” said Wilson’s daughter, Cathy Wilson.

The couple had three children: James, Cathy and Andy.

After her children were old enough to be in school, Wilson went back to work as a representative of a food sales promotion company called Luncheon is Served and started freelance writing.

“Her vocabulary was amazing,” Cathy said. “Even when she had dementia, she still would say the most amazing things.”

Wilson’s flair for writing and interest in consumer affairs made her a natural fit for her aunt’s company, Federal-State Reports, where she became assistant editor of the Dairy Industry Newsletter.

She later developed Of Consuming Interest and cut her teeth as a reporter and newsletter writer.

“She wasn’t just sitting in the office,” Jim said. “She used to spend a lot of time up on Capitol Hill.”

So much so that then-Sen. Warren G. Magnuson (D-Wash.) took notice. He recognized the value of her work in a congressional record from 1972.

“For those of us who work closely with consumer issues, the publication ‘Of Consuming Interest,’ edited by Mrs. Jane S. Wilson, has been one of our most widely used publications,” Magnuson said. “It condenses and interprets the issues in the field and keeps tabs on the status and progress of important consumer legislation and developments at all levels.”

Wilson retired as president of her company. “She was ambitious but also had what I would call kind of a casual attitude towards life,” Jim said. “She never got too upset at anything.”

Wilson was a constant gardener with an eye for flower arranging that lasted well into her retirement years. A longtime member of the Holly Hills Garden Club, she also earned a certificate in landscaping from the Landscape Design Council, part of the National Capital Area Garden Clubs.

“She was very dedicated to whatever she did,” said Joann Cochran, a friend and the former president of the Holly Hills Garden Club. “She was so easy to be around, easy to talk to.”

When Wilson moved to an assisted-living facility in Northern Virginia, she helped found a gardening club for residents and always kept a fresh flower arrangement in her window.

Above all, she was the matriarch and the connective tissue that bound her family together.