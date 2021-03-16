“She was basically able to say, ‘That’s it — I’ve lived a long life, and it’s time to go,” said her son, Allen Kitselman. “I’m incredibly proud of her. . . . She was a force of nature.”

Kitselman was born in 1926 in Ohio, working in a factory to pay for college before being named runner-up in a Miss Ohio contest and embarking on a career as an airline hostess. While on the job, she shared a one-room apartment with friends in Cambridge, Mass., and met Army Lt. Col. Henry Allen Kitselman on a blind date in 1951.

They married within months. Kitselman spent the next two decades traveling as her husband finished his military service and worked in the defense industry, making temporary stops in Germany, North Carolina and New Jersey before landing in Virginia.

In 1970, the Kitselmans moved with their two children to her dream home: Mill End in Waterford, Va., where she would live for 45 years until she could not handle the stairs. The home, an 18th-century federal brick house once home to the town’s miller, became her life’s work. She did much of the restoration herself, building a showpiece garden where she later would host lectures on growing herbs.

“She’d always wanted an old house,” Allen Kitselman said. “I grew up in that house and became an architect. I think that had something to do with it. . . . It was definitely a little treasure.”

Kitselman also became a proselyte for the history of Waterford, helping to create educational programming at the town’s Second Street School. Established in 1866 when Quakers sold the building to the Black community, it became Waterford’s first African American school and one of the oldest Black schools in Loudoun County.

With Kitselman’s aid, the school, which had shuttered in the 1950s, came alive. In 1984, she helped salvage the building and its contents for modern-day students, who would visit and adopt the identity of a child who once went there. The result was a living history experience that forced third- and fourth-graders living in the 20th century to put themselves in the place of underprivileged kids struggling through the 19th.

The program survives to this day.

“It was a big deal to her,” said Kitselman’s daughter, Ella Strowbridge. “She said, ‘That’s what I want on my tombstone.’ ”

Kitselman remained active in community service, serving on the board of the Waterford Foundation, devoted to preserving the town’s history, and working with Clipped Wings, a philanthropic organization run by former flight attendants. She stayed at Mill End until 2015, when she moved to North Carolina, living on the same block as her daughter. Her deteriorating physical condition forced her to move in 2019 to an assisted-living facility in Berryville, Va., where she was surrounded by family.

She read the newspaper cover to cover daily, handing it off to other residents of her nursing home when she was done. She finished a new book every other day, her family said.

When she ended up in the hospital in February, she had not had a hug in almost a year. Her grandson, Peter Rhoads, a fire battalion chief in Fairfax County, was vaccinated and, clad in personal protective equipment, was with her at the end.

His grandmother’s hair, dyed red for his whole life, had gone gray, Rhoads said. Though they were alone, members of Kitselman’s large family — three siblings, seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren — were able to call. Many of her survivors, who include a schoolteacher and a pastor, are as devoted to public service as she had been.