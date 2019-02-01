We speak of a month when the first day was the warmest, with a 64-degree reading. We speak also of a month when the last day was the coldest, with a low reading of 10 degrees.

We speak, of course, of the month that has just ended, January 2019, a month that gave Washington many meteorological memories and at least a few miseries.

It was a month of icy slipperiness, Arctic air and wintry precipitation that prompted the federal government to close early Tuesday and open late Wednesday.

The same conditions led school systems around the metropolitan area to close for a day or open late for a day or more.

Nothing that occurred in Washington seemed quite commensurate with accounts of frightfully frigid conditions elsewhere in the country.

In fact, our January turned out on average warmer than normal, 37.2 degrees compared with 36.

But that fails to adequately assess the psychic effects created here by such notably wintry events as persistently gray skies, nine days with at least a few snowflakes, and the 8.3-inch snowfall of Jan. 13, a record for the date.

