Washington demonstrated to any possible skeptics that it indeed can snow here, but the amount officially measured at Reagan National Airport was but two-tenths of an inch. It was still the most this month.

In Washington, the low temperature of 27 degrees at National indeed fell two degrees below the month’s earlier low of 29. As of 9 p.m., for the first time this month, the high had yet to reach 40.

AD

Wet and slick roads were reported throughout Montgomery County by Pete Piringer, the fire and rescue spokesman.

AD

But in the immediate Washington area, neither the snow nor the rest of the catalogue of precipitation — rain, freezing rain and sleet — seemed major impediments to the day’s comings and goings.