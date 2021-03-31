“March is one of the busiest times for the Japanese art staff at the museum, but also one of the nicest,” said Frank Feltens, the museum’s Japan Foundation assistant curator of Japanese art. “That is really when we get a lot of visitors who come specifically to see the Japanese galleries at the museum.”

But the pandemic means the Smithsonian’s museums are closed to visitors. Feltens is happy to show you around the place but it will be on your computer. You can take a video tour of the Katsushika Hokusai exhibit, which opened in November 2019 in the Freer and then was shuttered by covid last spring. There are also online tours with docents, musical performances and online meditations. (For information, visit asia.si.edu.)

“It sounds at first different from experiencing the cherry blossoms in the traditional sense — to do it online — but in a sense it’s not too different from how the Japanese brought cherry blossoms into their homes through paintings,” Feltens said.

The paintings and prints that form the bulk of the museum’s collection are “works to be lived with,” he said. “They aren’t exhibition pieces. They’re part of interior furnishings of the houses of people.”

There’s one work in particular that the museum proudly displays every year: a print made in 1935 by Kawase Hasui that depicts Washington’s own cherry blossoms. They frame the Washington Monument, which is reflected in the water below. It’s called “Washington Monument (Potomac Riverbank),” though I think it may actually show the Tidal Basin.

Kawase never visited Washington. He was working back in Japan, commissioned by a Japanese art dealer living in San Francisco named Shiota Takezo. Shiota was probably the person who supplied the artist with a photograph on which to base the work, Feltens said.

The very first official Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington was held in 1935. “[Shiota] saw the opportunity of making money. It’s as simple as that,” said Feltens. “So this was the inaugural event that was meant to be commemorated with this print.”

Kawase (1883-1957) was a famous artist who belonged to the “new prints” movement.

Said Feltens: “That movement in the early 20th century tried to resurrect old printing techniques using different blocks carved in wood for different colors and sections, bringing together printers, artists, the shops that would then sell these prints, and employing a publisher to organize the entire process. Basically, it was going back to how prints used to be made traditionally in Japan.”

If that sounds like “old” printing to you, the twist was that the artistic style of the prints was more western — and so was the audience.

“This new prints movement was surprisingly much more popular outside Japan than in Japan,” Feltens said. “The clientele mostly was geared toward America, Europe and South America. There was a huge interest in Brazil.”

Kawase and others aimed to create art with the perspective and proportions that Westerners would expect.

“But on the other hand, though, they very consciously infused it with this romanticism, this almost stereotypical notion of Japan,” Feltens said. “It’s sort of a hybrid, at the sweet spot in between the West and the East.”

Kawase certainly hit the spot. His vertical image puts our famed obelisk right in the middle of the picture. The Washington Monument is mirrored wavily in the water. In the mid-distance, a lone couple strolls under a nimbus of pink cherry blossoms. Wouldn’t it be nice to visit the Tidal Basin on a day like that?

“I completely concur that this would be the ideal scenario for seeing the cherry blossoms: at their peak and nobody around,” Feltens said. “The weather is perfect, the monument is reflected, everything’s perfect. That’s exactly the kind of scene that people like Kawase Hasui — and the tradition he was working in — wanted to convey: a mixture between photo realism and romanticizing the notions of the world.”

Our world could certainly use some romanticizing.

Jazz for Dalphine

Last November, I wrote about Dalphine Redd and how she would open her Silver Spring, Md., house every Thanksgiving to all comers. For much of the 1980s, those guests included jazz great Dizzy Gillespie, in town for a standing residency at Blues Alley.

Dalphine died on March 24. She was 94.

“She just had her own vibration,” said her son Chuck Redd, a drummer. His brother, Robert, is a pianist, so music was omnipresent in the Redd house.

Said Chuck: “She had an amazing presence, and the lesson I feel we’ve all learned from her is get up in the morning and enjoy every day.”