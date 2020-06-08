Galmeijer tested positive at the end of April for the coronavirus, her family said. She died May 5 because of complications from the coronavirus at a Rockville nursing home, where her family thinks she contracted the virus.

Galmeijer suffered from high blood pressure and dementia, said her daughter, Eileen Chow, 64, of Wheaton. After her brain aneurysm and an operation in her 40s, she suffered from years of seizures but was able to “fully recover,” Chow said.

In her later years, Chow said her mother would “always be cheerful and happy.” She said Galmeijer especially looked forward to Chow’s visits every Saturday morning — when she would bring her mother a latte from McDonald’s.

“She would always say, ‘It tastes so good,’ ” Chow recalled.

Chow said even though her mom “lived a long time,” her death was still “such a shock” for her family.

“She did test positive for covid-19, but she was doing all right,” Chow said. She said the nursing staff said her mother “needed some oxygen once in a while,” but she didn’t have a fever.

Chow said she called to check in on her mother one day and was told she had died.

“We thought she was going to beat it and recover,” Chow said.

Born in Nagoya, Japan, Galmeijer was the second of six children in her family. Galmeijer’s mom was a homemaker, and her father owned a plywood exporting business. As a child, she enjoyed playing the piano, as well as Japanese painting and calligraphy, her daughter said.

Galmeijer graduated in 1948 from Nagoya University with a degree in home economics and fashion design. At 5-feet, 6-inches, her daughter said, she was considered tall for a Japanese woman and her mother would often make her own clothes because she couldn’t find store-bought clothes that fit her properly.

In 1950, she married Sgt. Frank Galmeijer, who was serving in the U.S. Air Force. He was also working as an English tutor for her family.

The couple moved to the United States and eventually raised three children in the Washington area. They divorced in 1974.

Chow said her mother learned English and how to drive a car, then in 1956 she became a U.S. citizen.

Her first job was as a cashier for the Hecht Co. in Silver Spring. With exceptional calligraphy skills, she was able to get a much-coveted position, her daughter said, at the McKeldin Library’s East Asia Collection.

When professors visited from Japan, she was often the one to “introduce them to the library and take them around,” Chow said.

“She loved seeing people and talking to people,” Chow said. “That’s why she liked her job. She got to interact with lots of different people” and use her Japanese and calligraphy skills.

Galmeijer’s knowledge of Japanese language and writing served her well at her job, according to Pati Hays, who worked with Galmeijer as a student.

Hays recalled how Galmeijer was “like a second mom to her.” Hays, 69, who lives in New Mexico, said she used to spend little money on food when she was a student to save money.

Galmeijer thought she wasn’t eating enough and began making her tuna fish sandwiches. Hays said Galmeijer would keep the tuna separate from the bread so that it wouldn’t get soggy.

“She was so motherly,” Hays said. “Everyone who came to the East Asia Collection knew her and her warm smile.”

In retirement, Galmeijer enjoyed traveling with family and continued calligraphy writing while also designing handmade greeting cards, often with scenes of nature and animals.

Bob Macus, whose daughter married Richard Galmeijer — one of Galmeijer’s sons — said she was a “kind, courageous and magical” person.