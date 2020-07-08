One of the buildings is named for Confederate Gen. Turner Ashby. He was killed less than 2 miles from the university’s campus.
Jackson Hall is named for Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson. And Maury Hall is named for Matthew Fontaine Maury, a scientist and Confederate naval officer.
The school is not considering changing its name. James Madison was the slave-owning fourth U.S. president and chief architect of the U.S. Constitution.
