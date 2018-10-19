NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Former Vice President Joe Biden visited a Virginia shipyard that builds aircraft carriers and submarines.

News outlets report that Biden met Friday with union leaders and workers at Newport News Shipbuilding at the union hall in Newport News. The former vice president who’s among several Democrats who could run for president in 2020, stopped to shake hands with several people on his way into the building Friday afternoon.

His wife, Jill Biden, is the sponsor of the future USS Delaware. She’s set to christen the Navy’s newest Virginia-class attack submarine on Saturday. Her father served as a Navy signalman in World War II.

The shipyard, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, builds the nuclear-powered subs in partnership with General Dynamics Electric Boat.

___

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.