Bowen was fascinated with the past, especially family genealogy and military history, and eager to share what he knew. He used his research skills to assist veterans and their families in the Battle of the Bulge Association and edited the Maryland-D.C. chapter’s newsletter. He served as a docent at the National Archives for nearly three decades.

“He was a walking encyclopedia of information, with very much a New England practicality,” his daughter Cheryl Diday said. As children, she and her three siblings often trooped after their father in obscure cemeteries as he searched tombstones for clues about their ancestry.

“We all laugh about it now,” said Diday, 53, a sales director for a pharmaceutical company who lives in Bel Air, Md. “We didn’t realize that was weird, to have your kids go traipsing through cemeteries. It was always in search of whatever the missing branch of the family was.”

Bowen, 84, of Colesville, Md., died Dec. 8, of causes related to the coronavirus at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, a few days shy of his 85th birthday. Besides his interest in research, he also participated in local civic associations, helped organize the Colesville Strawberry Festival and rounded up marching bands for the District’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Bowen, who was born in Bedford, Mass., lived in the Washington metropolitan area for about 50 years. An Army veteran, he served in an administrative office at Fort Benning in Georgia during the Korean War and met his future wife there, Mary Ann Dolora Bowen. She died in May 2018.

In 1961, Bowen earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at the University of Massachusetts. He went to work for NCR, previously known as National Cash Register, before joining the U.S. Postal Service. He worked in research and engineering on a variety of projects ranging from mail-scanning technology to how to best equip the inside of mail trucks or attire mail carriers who walked their routes. After retiring as general manager in 1992, Bowen devoted much of his time to research.

To his children, his genealogical researches were a mysterious, lifelong passion that filled many three-ring notebooks and entries in Ancestry.com. Every other year or so, he and his wife traveled to Ireland to meet and celebrate the new kin he had found. Yet his keen interest in his family’s past may have been arisen from early loss.

“I don’t know that we all ever really understood what motivated him, other than his father passed away when he was 3,” Diday said. “And so we always wondered if that didn’t have some motivation for him to really want to know more about the depth of the family.”

It was a family connection that led to his interest in the Battle of the Bulge, too. Though only 10 when the Germans launched a last-ditch counteroffensive to break the Allied advance during World War II, Bowen immersed himself in its details because his older brother had fought in it. He joined the Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge, now known as Battle of the Bulge Association, as an associate member. He became publisher and editor of the Marcher, a newsletter for the organization’s Maryland-D.C. chapter.

Madeleine Bryant, a board member and chaplain for the Battle of the Bulge Association, said Bowen’s deeply researched talks and presentations provided unexpected insights for even the most knowledge veterans in the group.

“My dad, who was himself a historian, said what John knew was unbelievable,” Bryant said.

Bowen often arrived at the organization’s meetings in a car packed with milk crates — and sometimes others’ cars, too — containing books, documents, maps, videos and other historical materials that he would spread across tables for anyone to use, Bryant said. He also took on the time-intensive and often thankless task of navigating the federal bureaucracy to help people obtain military records.

“Many times people would learn of our association and say, ‘My uncle fought in such and such a division — I don’t know anything more. Can you help me?’ And it would be referred to John, and he would track it down,” Bryant said. “He was absolutely amazing. He helped a lot of families.”

Last December, Bowen journeyed to Europe with the veterans group to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the battle. It was cold and physically demanding for him. But at night, in the hotel, the feisty gentleman who had deepened her own involvement in the organization went into action, Bryant recalled.

“He was teaching history, sharing stories, suggesting resources — all off-the-cuff, and with a sense of humor,” Bryant wrote in a tribute.