In other words: creepy.

How else to describe the moment that Archie came face to face with a duplicate, unmolested example of his favorite squeak toy: A nubby pink rabbit that over months of use has lost its ears and acquired a grimy patina?

We bought the second bunny after it became clear that Archie liked the first one. He didn’t initially. Then one day, as My Lovely Wife and I were finishing breakfast, he trotted to the living room and returned with it in his mouth. He squeezed it a few times, communicating like a trained dolphin or Koko the gorilla.

The pink bunny has become Archie’s way of speaking. Whenever he’s excited or stressed, he finds the rabbit, brings it to us and squeaks it. It has become so important — the “Lord of the Flies” conch shell of the Kelly household — that we worried what might happen if it was destroyed.

That is the fate of all chew toys: They get chewed up. Within days, Archie had performed ear-reduction surgery on the bunny. Since then, the fabric has been gnawed thin. In places, it seems to be held together with a protective lacquer of dried dog drool.

So, like parents afraid a misplaced pacifier might produce an inconsolable toddler, we bought a backup bunny. It was stored in a kitchen cabinet.

The drawers in this kitchen cabinet hold everything from cereal to potatoes, granola bars to shredded coconut. One drawer holds bricks of suet for birds. Also in that particular drawer: dog biscuits, rawhide chews — and the pristine bunny.

Archie is very interested in this food-filled cabinet. Should he ever wake up blessed with opposable thumbs, it’s probably the first place he’ll go.

On a recent morning, I went to the cabinet to get some suet. Archie was at my hip, as he tends to be whenever I’m in the kitchen. He hopes that I’ll accidentally drop a peanut (possible) or purposefully toss him a lamb chop (unlikely).

I opened the cabinet doors and pulled out the suet drawer, forgetting that resting atop it was the bunny. Cue the shrieking violins.

I don’t have a good handle on Archie’s inner life. It may be that the most complex thoughts he is capable of are “food, good; vacuum cleaner, bad.”

Frankly, I don’t get the vacuum thing. Our old dog, Charlie, just ignored the vacuum as I navigated it around the house. Archie monitors it. He doesn’t attack it. He doesn’t bark at it or flee. Often, he doesn’t even look at it. He’s just always near it, putting himself in its way, tripping over its hose.

My weekly vacuuming sessions remind me of when two pedestrians nearly collide on the street and then awkwardly dance back and forth, continuing to block one another: You first. No, you first.

But back to the bunny. I had forgotten it was there and the sight of it was startling. It was on its back, gazing up like a murderous ventriloquist’s dummy. I quickly pushed the drawer in and shut the cabinet doors.

If Archie saw it, he didn’t say anything. If he didn’t see it, he didn’t say anything either. He is, after all, a dog.

His original bunny — well-worn, well-loved — is hanging in there. And when it has lost its squeak and it’s time to consign it to the trash, its understudy will be ready.

Squirrel, you know it's true

A reminder: I’m eager to see your squirrel photos. That’s because a central component of Squirrel Week — beginning this year on April 11 — is my Squirrel Photography Contest.

For complete rules, visit wapo.st/squirrelphotorules, but basically each image should be no larger than 5MB and sent as a JPEG attachment to squirrelphotos@washpost.com. Put “Squirrel Photo” in the subject line.

Provide a caption, as well as your name, email address and phone number. Don’t submit images that have been manipulated with software. Anyone may enter, but only legal U.S. residents older than 18 are eligible to win the top prize: a $100 gift card and publication in my column. The deadline is April 5.