In the early 1970s, he and his wife, Jamie, spent the holidays with Jamie’s sister and husband in Old Greenwich, Conn.

“On that particular Christmas Eve we were well into the happy hour before someone remembered that we needed to decorate the Christmas tree,” wrote Gary, of Arlington, Va.

Inconveniently, the tree had been left on the front lawn, where sleet and snow had cemented it to the ground.

“After considerable effort we managed to pry the tree from the frozen lawn with only minimal loss of branches and needles,” Gary wrote. “Once the tree had been put up in the living room we began to decorate it with gusto, doing our best to hang ornaments to cover where missing branches had left gaps. We finished the job despite the dripping of melting ice from the tree branches, and the finished product was beautiful indeed.”

As for what is under the tree, the card is as important as the gift in Susan Burroughs’s family.

“The gift card is so much more than simply the ‘to’ and the ‘from,’ ” wrote Susan, of Alexandria, Va. “It is a thoughtfully-produced series of clues to what is inside the package.”

The clues must allude to the gift in an entertaining way.

“Success is judged on reaction, which can range from anger to confusion, fear, hilarity and eventually, when unwrapped, great fun for all,” Susan wrote. “A clever mystery is as equally precious as the gift itself.”

Newcomers to the family sometimes neglect to adorn their gifts with clues. Worse, Susan said, some “fail to read the clue, appreciate the wit, and just tear open the gift without partaking of the ritual!”

Barbara Alexander’s grandmother never put tags on peoples’ Christmas gifts, preferring to remember who got what. Sometimes she would write the recipient’s names on the bottom in very small letters.

Barbara rolled out something more complex for her own children: marking each gift with a code indicating who it was for and in what order it should be opened. “Smaller, less expensive gifts first,” wrote Barbara, of Annandale, Va.

“One code might be prime numbers and that son would open gifts in order: 1, 3, 5, 7, while another’s would be Roman numerals: I, II, III . . . ” she wrote. “Codes changed yearly, so they spent time trying to guess what their code was. As their wives and children entered the family, I started maxing out on codes.”

One year, Barbara stopped. Her family revolted.

Wrote Barbara: “It was the best I could do with a growing family.”

When Tom Logan was growing up, Christmas mornings were a free-for-all: torn gift wrap everywhere.

“With four kids, things got pretty hectic,” wrote Tom, of Sterling, Va.

That contrasted with the first Christmas he spent with the family of his wife, Melinda. Tom was a bit confused when his new father- and brother-in-law pulled out pocket knives and opened them.

“Why? There was absolutely no tearing the wrapping paper,” Tom wrote. “You cut the tape ever so carefully, removed the paper and folded it up for use next year. It took well over five hours to open all the gifts, not including the break for lunch.

Tom also learned that giving books was a huge mistake. “The person receiving the book would admire it, and then open it and begin reading, aloud,” he wrote. “It would take my mother-in-law’s, ‘Enough!’ to move on to the next gift.”

Marlyn Pringle was a newlywed when she visited her new in-laws for Christmas. She and her husband, Jeff, were asleep in bed on Dec. 25 when they were awoken by a knock at their door.

“It’s Christmas,” shouted Marlyn’s new sister-in-law, Robyn.

It was 4:30 a.m.

“Robyn was no toddler,” wrote Marlyn, of Annapolis, Md. “She was an adult in college who had just been one of my bridesmaids.”

It turned out that getting up at the crack of dawn was a Christmas tradition in Marlyn’s new family. Marlyn struggled to the living room where she learned about another family tradition: No one could approach the tree until Grandmother ate a tangerine and offered one to everyone.

Wrote Marlyn: “I could not believe this scene. I wondered how they could make it through the day. I soon found out. After the presents, everyone went back to bed!”

Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good . . . morning!