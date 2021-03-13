But where did each day’s three-digit winning number come from? For a lottery to work, players must trust that the winning number is random.

Different sources of numbers were used over the years, each unconnected to the lottery itself but publicly available and, thus, checkable. A 1929 story in The Post about the “surprisingly large number in Washington playing their pennies in a game called ‘numbers’ ” said the digits came from two monetary figures released daily by the New York Clearing House Exchange, a quasi-central bank, and that day’s total balance of the U.S. treasury.

According to The Post, “These figures [were] released every day at the same moment to the three great national news services.” The numbers in the millions space of these figures were selected.

What became more common over time was pegging the winning number to the betting action at a nearby horse racing track. The number came from the amounts wagered on certain races or on the winnings paid out.

“Take, for instance, the winner of the first race,” wrote The Post in 1934, again explaining the concept to readers. “He pays, say, $3.50 to win; $2.80 to place; $2.50 to show.”

The sum is $8.80, and eight is then the first number in the numbers game — for that particular day.

“In the second race the winner pays $15.40 to place and $8.60 to show. Added together, the total is $24. Four becomes the second number.

“In the third race the winning horse pays $3.20 to show. Three is the last figure in the set-up.”

Each digit comes from the number to the left of the decimal point, so the winning number in this example is 843.

Then, like now, bettors chose numbers in all sorts of ways: a birthday, an address, the scrap of a phone number. A cottage industry arose around providing numbers. Gamblers could buy “dream books,” which suggested numbers based on dreams — 592 if you dreamed about a hamburger, for example — and special candles that burned down to reveal a number inside.

In his 2020 book on the bootlegging and numbers-running exploits of his father and uncles, “The Foggy Bottom Gang,” Leo Warring recounts the story of a “Popeye” comic that ran in one of D.C.’s newspapers. One day in 1936, this particular comic included a three-digit number, inspiring countless Washingtonians to choose it when betting.

“Amazingly, that number hit for two consecutive days after number players had bet extraordinary amounts on it,” Warring writes.

The Warring brothers had to pay out almost $42,000 in what were grimly known in Washington’s underworld as the “Popeye Days.”

The odds in illegal numbers games were typically 600-1, so a winning $1 bet would garner $600. Bets could be any amount, which made them appealing to penny-pinchers.

Efforts to stamp out the numbers game rose and fell based on the whims of politicians and police as well as the level of violence associated with illegal gambling.

Some efforts seem comical. In 1946, WWDC-FM radio found its application for an FM license held up while the Federal Communications Commission pondered a feature of the District station’s sports show: It broadcast not just the names of the winning horses, but the betting details from each race.

The FCC said it had to study whether it was in the public interest to devote time “to a program which appears to give considerable emphasis to horse racing information which, admittedly, has a particular appeal to the betting element.”

Wrote The Post’s radio columnist: “After a consultation with the Police Department, WWDC decided to drop the pari-mutuel prices from its daily sports program. And with this and some other persuasive arguments, received its FM license.”

In 1980, authorities estimated D.C.’s illegal numbers game was taking in $300 million annually. The Post again explained how the daily number was derived: It involved adding the payouts of the fourth and fifth races at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course, plus the payouts of the sixth and seventh, as well as the eighth and ninth races.

That November, District voters voted to legalize the lottery. It began in 1982. Some winners complained that the legal game wasn’t as good as the illegal one. Collecting their money was a hassle, since they had to take off work and go to D.C. Lottery headquarters, find a place to park, risk a ticket.

In the days of the illegal numbers, they said, the runner would typically hand-deliver the cash. It was considered good manners to give him a tip.

