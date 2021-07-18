My Lovely Wife is the alpha in our house. Archie glommed onto her from the start. He likes me but he really likes Ruth. So what we do is this: When we go out, we walk from the living room into the study and close that door behind us. Then Ruth pulls up a YouTube video on her computer of herself speaking over Zoom to college students in the Netherlands. It’s a lecture that before the pandemic she would have delivered in person. She sets the video to loop itself repeatedly and then we quietly go out the study door that leads to the backyard. We sneak around to the car, get in and drive away.