It turns out that food may be the best indicator of a person’s true personality. For example, Nancy Morgan of Kensington, Md., said she has never knowingly eaten a raw vegetable. She has never consumed so much as a forkful of salad. She even picks the lettuce off her sandwiches and burgers.

“So if I were to chow down on a salad or other raw vegetables, I’d definitely be a clone!” Nancy wrote.

“You” wouldn’t be a clone, Nancy. You would be — well, I don’t want to speculate on where you’d wind up after a clone had taken your place.

Pamela Edwards of Falls Church, Va., considers ice cream a “condiment.” Wrote Pamela: “If my husband saw my clone sit down and eat a bowl of ice cream, and only ice cream, he would know immediately.”

Cathy Henry of Annandale, Va., confesses that she, too, sometimes worries about evil clones. (It pays to be vigilant, people.) Her food-centric attribute is that she hates chocolate.

“Can’t choke it down to be polite,” Cathy wrote.

If you see a Cathy-shaped being helping itself to another piece of Russell Stover, that’s not Cathy.

Linda Sue Pessagno of Falls Church, Va., wrote: “My family and friends would definitely look twice if I were to order or eat salmon.”

Linda Sue was raised Catholic, which meant fish for dinner every Friday. She tolerated the fish sticks, shrimp, crab and tuna casserole, but for some reason the salmon croquettes with mushroom sauce sent her over the edge.

Wrote Linda Sue: “Anyone who knows me is well aware that, to this day, I detest — cannot be around, smell or eat — salmon!”

As salmon is to Linda Sue, so hot sauce is to Stephanie Schank of Fairfax, Va.

“If I were to put hot sauce of any kind on anything, that would be a huge tell for anyone who knows me,” wrote Stephanie, who said she is basically allergic to capsaicin, the compound that makes hot sauce hot.

Stephanie laments that spicy has become ubiquitous in our food culture. And she’s peeved by people who say she just “can’t take it,” as if ladling on the hot sauce was some kind of a test.

“Excuse me!” Stephanie wrote. “I have taste buds and they work very well, thank you.”

Dorothy Sauer of Arlington, Va., said if her husband, Frank, ever put ketchup on a hamburger, she’d know he had been (evil) cloned.

“The man never uses condiments,” Dorothy wrote. “Just the bun and the meat. It doesn’t matter how dry it is. He won’t eat potato salad. I assume it is because it has mayonnaise in it. No dressing on his salads, either.”

Baltimore’s Claudia Sumler takes her coffee black — and high-test.

“If I asked for decaf or, heaven forbid, to put anything in my coffee — cream or any sweetener — they would know for sure that a body snatcher had taken over my body,” wrote Claudia.

Dan Wallace of Silver Spring, Md., says he is a creature of extreme order, even if that order includes the odd practice of always drinking his coffee with the spoon still resting in the mug.

“So, if you see me drinking from the mug without the spoon aside my right cheek, neutralize me with your blaster, as that entity most likely is an evil clone,” Dan wrote.

You should probably also zap a Dan doppelganger who is missing its right eye, as that is likely to be an inept evil clone.

Speaking of spoons, Jack French of Fairfax, Va., has a favorite one. The other 15 or so tablespoons in the family’s flatware drawer are plain. But this utensil has a tiny filigree design on the tip of the handle.

“It quickly became my favorite spoon,” Jack wrote. “So now when my wife, Cathy, notices me eating either soup or cereal using a plain spoon, she will know it’s time to neutralize that grinning clone across the table.”

In the interest of equal time, I’m happy to present the opinions of any evil clones/enemy agents who care to share them with me.