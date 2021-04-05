But spring is the season of hope and renewal. So this year’s top prize goes to this haiku from the District’s Rivka Liss-Levinson:

Spring AND a vaccine?!

Take me out to the ball game?

Take me anywhere!

I think Rivka’s haiku nicely encapsulates the desire many of us have to bust out of our year-long house arrest.

Rivka lives in Northwest with her husband, Ben Aronin. She’s a researcher at a nonprofit that focuses on the public sector workforce. I asked how she’s been spending the last 12 months.

“I’ve probably walked every block in my neighborhood,” Rivka said. “I’ve definitely upped my reading game. I’ve been watching way too much of the pandacam. And, actually, inspired by your column, we went on a fauxcation to Paris.”

That’s when you sleep in the spare room, eat croissants and tell yourself you’re in France.

Rivka described her current mood as “pandemic fine.”

“Pandemic fine,” she explained, is when you’re stir crazy and gripped by a low-grade depression, but you’re gainfully employed and don’t have covid.

This is the first time Rivka entered my contest.

“My grandmother actually often wrote haikus, up until she passed away five years ago at 95,” she said.

For special occasions — birthdays, weddings, Passover — Grandma Sylvia would compose themed haiku and encourage others to do the same.

I asked Rivka, 40, what she is most looking forward to when things return to normal.

“I am looking forward to hugging friends and family, for sure,” she said. “Going on a vacation, not a faux vacation in our guest bedroom, but away. I would say just hanging out with our friends at the Nats game. That sounds great.”

That does sound great. We’re not there yet, but hopefully we will be before too long. Thank you to everyone who entered this year’s contest. Here are my other favorites:

Spring’s hope eternal...

Tulips and cherry blossoms

Spark smiles behind masks

— Karen Buglass, Rockville, Md.

Daffodils reaching

To glimpse a blushing blossom

Native Sightseers

— Lillian Broeksmit, Chevy Chase, Md.

We try a first date

and meet at Dumbarton Oaks

We keep our masks on

— R. Christiano, Springfield, Va.

When do blossoms peak?

Find a few fallen petals.

Bring coffee and stroll.

— Ken Skrivseth, Laurel, Md.

Spring’s the time of year

When everyone in D.C.

Is just tickled pink.

— Ellynne B. Davis, Leonardtown, Md.

Cherry Blossom forecasts

Hains Point wrapped in a pink shawl

Harbinger of spring

— Malcolm Wilson, Wheaton, Md.

Pink blossom petals

Floating by a barbed-wire fence

Spring in Washington

— Linda Oliver, Arlington, Va.

Birds at my feeder,

Chipmunks, foxes and rabbits,

Brighten my dull days

— Anne Lauvige, Bethesda, Md.

Cicadas emerge.

Good news from Mother Nature:

I bring you normal.

— Clarence Hickey, Rockville, Md.

Cicadas emerge

To find us all wearing masks

How strange it must seem

— Amy Carlini, Vienna, Va.

crunching underfoot

cicadas awakening

don’t taste like chicken

— Sandra Gallant, Santa Clarita, Calif.

Winter snows are gone

Cardinals sing from the trees

May brings Brood X screams

— Jeff Stehr, Gaithersburg, Md.

Coronavirus

Bored, the kitchen calls to me

My waistline expands

— Lisa Hall, Potomac, Md.

Emerging this Spring

Robins and cherry blossoms

Possibly us too?

— Cathy Henry, Annandale, Va.

Where are the tourists?

I can breathe in the Metro!

This is not D.C.

— D.J. Janik, Denver

Squirrels sniff the air

And chatter in the blossoms,

“Where are the tourists?”

— Vicki Elsbernd, Reston, Va.

When dandelions

Rise up we see true D.C.

grassroots politics

— Karen Kenworthy, Washington

2021

A wild-eyed horde emerges

Cicadas? I wish.

— Katie Peterson, Vienna, Va.

Washington, D.C.

Buildings crafted by owned men

Heirs still need freedoms.

— Mary Joy Quinn, San Francisco

I take for granted

that D.C. is my backyard

Others envy me

— Jeanine Batchelor, Cloverly, Md.

Quarantine ending

Spring showers for flowers but

Also more for me

— Amy Carlini, Vienna, Va.

D.C. spring at home

My pants don’t fit any more

I regret nothing

— Melanie Vormelker, Steinhöring, Germany